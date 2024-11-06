Huge development in case of footy star AJ Brimson who was suspected of betting on matches after Melbourne Cup social media post

Soccer star AJ Brimson is expected to be cleared by the NRL after the Integrity Unit found no evidence he bet on rugby league matches.

Brimson, 26, will no doubt be relieved after what quickly became a saga following a historic Melbourne Cup victory.

The Gold Coast Titans utility posted a screenshot of a digital betting slip to its Instagram Story on Tuesday afternoon, showing that the account owner, who later claimed to be his mother, had won a whopping $10,100 in the race that stops a nation.

Initially, some football fans thought the account shown in the screenshot belonged to Brimson, and a second bet was also visible on the receipt.

Although partially redacted, the second bet allegedly shows that a payout had been made on a previous rugby league match.

NRL players are prohibited from betting on games as part of the sport’s code of conduct.

The NRL Integrity Unit investigated the incident and ahead of the outcome, Brimson’s manager Jim Banaghan said his client had nothing to worry about.

He also claimed the NRL Integrity Unit was “very comfortable” with the situation.

Brimson had been enjoying an afternoon at the exclusive Nineteen bar at The Star Casino on the Gold Coast when 100/1 Outsider Knight’s Choice stormed through the field to win the Melbourne Cup after a spectacular photo finish.

According The daily telegraphHis mother Vanessa got in touch to inform him that he had won big.

There was also a unique reason why he had chosen Knight’s Choice, a ranked outsider, to win at Flemington.

His His partner’s name is Kerry Knight and his surname is believed to be the reason Brimson’s mother backed the horse, ridden by Robbie Dolan, to win the big Australian race.

Brimson later posted a screenshot of the big payout on his social media.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed a ‘First Try Scorer’ bet was partially removed from the betting slip, and it is understood Brimson’s mother placed a bet on him to score a try during a 2024 NRL match for the Titans.

“It was a bit of harmless fun that backfired,” said Brimson’s manager, Jim Banaghan.

“I was just pretending I had won when (in reality) it was another family member.

‘The Integrity Unit is looking at it carefully and seems to be very comfortable with everything at the moment. It’s not going anywhere.

‘Unfortunately for those who want a good story, this is not one of them. I can totally understand everyone getting excited, but there’s nothing to get excited about.

“Congratulations to your mom for backing a 100-1 winner. I wish it were me.”

The Titans also told Daily Mail Australia: ‘The Gold Coast Titans have referred a social media post made by AJ Brimson to the NRL Integrity Unit.

“The club cannot comment further on this matter at this time.”

It is also understood that Sportsbet, the NRL’s betting partner, is providing league officials with contacts necessary for their investigation.

The NRL previously sent a warning to players about the seriousness of potential in-game breaches, with former chief operating officer Jim Doyle revealing sanctions players could face.

“We are saying that if you bet on rugby league… you are running a significant risk of losing your job or being significantly suspended,” he said.

Wests Tigers center Tim Simona was released from the NRL in 2017 after he was found to have bet against his own team.

Simona had bet money on her own team winning and opposing players scoring against the Tigers.

Brimson has established himself as a key figure at the Titans after his first grade debut in 2018.

Since then, the fullback has made 112 appearances, notably scoring five tries in 13 appearances this season.