Huge crash in Belgium’s F3 sprint between Oliver Goethe and Zane Maloney see’s one car FLIP

A massive two-car crash in the F3 sprint at Belgium’s Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps has seen the halo safety device back into action after a red flag brought the race to a halt.

In the horrific crash involving team Campos driver Oliver Goethe and Zane Maloney of Trident, both junior F3 stars collided as they came out of a corner at high speed.

Maloney tried to force his way in but got it all wrong when the 18-year-old couldn’t make the turn and sent himself and Goethe off the track and into the guardrail.

Zane Maloney (red car) collided with Oliver Goethe (white car) coming out of a bend

Maloney’s Trident car hit the reinforced tire wall in Belgium at high speed

Maloney then went up in the air when his car overturned and skidded on his roof

In the end both cars ended up in the right way but had suffered terrible damage

The Trident driver’s car went into the air for a moment as it wedged Goethe’s left rear wheel before crashing into the reinforced tire wall.

When both drivers were sent head-on into the guardrail, Maloney’s car tipped over on its roof before finally finishing upright again.

Danish-German racer Goethe bounced off the wall and went under his counterparts in the air, before coming to a stop on the gravel.

Maloney and Goethe remained stationary in their cars as a virtual safety car was immediately deployed to warn other drivers of the collision and to slow down vehicles still on the track.

The aftermath of the footage showed Maloney’s car was destroyed by the impact with a left front wheel and most of the bodywork shattered, while the rear spoiler hung by a thread.

Goethe’s F3 car was recovered by security personnel after the horrific high-speed crash

Both then managed to get out of their cars when a red flag ordered all drivers back into the pits as repairs began.

The images show the effectiveness of the halo safety system installed in 2018 to protect drivers from catastrophic collisions with Maloney, protected from ending up with the weight of the car on his head and neck.

Some drivers were originally against the idea of ​​the halo, but are convinced of its necessity after a series of high-profile crashes where the feature has saved drivers’ lives.

Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo skidded upside down before flipping over the tire wall at the Silverstone F1 Grand Prix in July, avoiding significant injuries from the halo.