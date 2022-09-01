Huge changes coming to Australia’s $1 billion cosmetic surgery industry after a MAJOR review

Top medical authorities say flagged reforms in Australia’s cosmetic surgery industry still endanger patients after a scathing report revealed serious breaches at popular clinics.

An independent report released Thursday found unsafe practices, misleading advertising and substandard marketing in the cosmetic surgery industry.

It also stressed that universal minimum standards for education, training and qualifications do not exist in Australia.

Any physician can perform invasive cosmetic surgery without proper training or without sufficient supervised experience to achieve an acceptable level of competence.

The study, led by Andrew Brown, the former Queensland health ombudsman, makes 16 recommendations that the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) and the Medical Board of Australia have agreed to implement.

This includes a new accreditation process.

There are mixed reactions to the announced reforms of the Australian cosmetic surgery industry (stock image)

There is no set timeline to comply with all recommendations, but new accreditation guidelines would not come into effect for three years.

The Australasian Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons (ASAPS) said the changes could lead to worse patient outcomes.

“AHPRA has chosen to protect those who call themselves cosmetic surgeons, rather than patients,” said ASAPS President Dr. Robert Sheen.

“It’s reckless and irresponsible. The government must step in to tighten the law so that a practitioner who cuts a patient’s body has undergone surgical training accredited by the Australian Medical Council.”

The Australian Medical Association called on the federal government to intervene.

“Importantly, at their meeting on Friday, health ministers can make a decision to protect patients by limiting the title of ‘surgeon’ to those physicians who have completed a major, accredited surgical training program,” said AMA President Professor Steve Robson. .

Sally Langley, president of the Royal Australasian College of Surgeons, called for stricter rules around surgical training.

“We still strongly recommend that anyone undertaking cosmetic surgery should be a fully trained surgeon trained by an AMC (Australian Medical Council) accredited surgical training program,” she said.

The Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency and Medical Board of Australia agree to implement 16 recommendations from a scathing industry assessment (stock image)

The recommendations agreed by AHPRA and the medical board include the introduction of an ‘approval’ process under national law to set expectations about minimum qualifications for doctors wishing to perform cosmetic surgery.

Other recommendations include improving the way cosmetic surgery reports are handled and implementing a targeted education campaign to stop underreporting of safety issues.

Concerns about misleading advertising can also be addressed by tightening guidelines and taking stricter enforcement action against practitioners who violate regulations, including on social media.

AHPRA welcomed all 16 recommendations and pledged to establish a cosmetic surgery enforcement unit to act with the medical board, supported by a $4.5 million investment in additional resources.

Health Minister Mark Butler said tightening regulations was on the agenda for Friday’s meeting of health ministers.

“I want to see action that gives Australians confidence that when they are undergoing treatment, the treatments are being carried out by people with the right qualifications in properly licensed hygienic facilities,” he said.

Top medical bodies fear flagged industry reforms could still endanger patients’ lives (stock images)

The investigation began in January after a series of alarming media reports focused on patients suffering from deformities and other complications.

In October 2021, a joint investigation by The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age and ABC’s Four Corners program into controversial doctors, dubbed ‘Cosmetic Cowboys’, revealed serious hygiene and safety violations at several clinics.

This led the Medical Board of Australia to take action against several practitioners.

Famed dermatologist Daniel Lanzer is no longer registered to practice, while prominent surgeons Reza Ahmadi and Daniel Aronov are no longer allowed to perform cosmetic procedures.

Proposed reforms include a new accreditation process for cosmetic and plastic surgeons

Dr. Ryan Wells has been banned from practicing medicine altogether.

Last year, AHPRA said it received 313 reports of cosmetic procedures involving a complication or injury in the three years to June 2021.

Complaints were filed against 183 surgeons following procedures ranging from tummy tucks, breast augmentations, facelifts, liposuction and eyelid surgery to non-invasive treatments such as dermal fillers and anti-aging injections.