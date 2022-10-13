Huge change to Bunnings Warehouse that every Australian needs to know

Many large retailers kept low-selling items in case of a supply crunch

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Customers could find a few of the Bunnings products they are used to may soon disappear from store shelves as the Australian hardware giant adjusts its stock.

Supply chains are flowing again, giving the retailer more choice, merchandise director Jen Tucker told suppliers in a letter this week.

‘With the most disruptive phase of the pandemic-related supply challenges behind us, it is pleasing to see that our warehouse performance continues to improve,’ Ms Tucker wrote, reports The Australian.

She said inventory would be ‘calibrated’ to better suit customers, meaning products ordered to fill shelves or held as back-up stock would be cleared out of stocks to make way for items that performs better.

Bunnings is set to tighten its stock as supply chains reopen (file image)

“For some lower turn and niche products, we will adjust our inventory per store down … to reflect sales velocity rather than presentation levels,” Tucker said.

Ms Tucker did not reveal particular low-selling items or product lines that would be ‘adjusted down’, although the process would likely be fluid to meet changing customer demand.

Barrenjoey analyst Tom Keirath told the paper that stocks related to home improvement had done well when customers were in lockdowns but were likely to fall as people started to travel.

‘People were stuck at home with nothing to do… Now they are travelling, and so the demand for them [DIY] products will be lower,’ Mr Keirath said.

This contrasts with traders who had slow business during shutdowns but saw a rapid increase as new work flows through the pipeline.

The power tools and ‘nuts and bolts’ they buy were a strong performing part of Bunnings’ business, Mr Keirath said.

Tucker told Daily Mail Australia the process was standard for major retailers.

“We are constantly improving our processes to ensure we have the right product on our shelves at the right time and at the lowest prices for our customers,” she said.

“Like all retailers, we regularly review inventory.”

There is no doubt that Covid was a disruptive period for all retailers with supply chain challenges and unprecedented levels of demand across different product categories.’

“Now that we’re starting to come out the other side, we’re working with our suppliers to make sure we’re managing inventory, as we always have, in a practical and healthy way.”