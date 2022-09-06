Huge car bomb blast maims Russian commandant of occupied Ukrainian city

A massive car bombing on Tuesday disfigured the Russian commander of an occupied Ukrainian city, the latest assassination attempt on a pro-Moscow official.

Footage from Berdyansk showed the burning wreckage of a car believed to belong to Bardin Artem Igorevich, the military commander appointed by Moscow to oversee the Russian-occupied city and the surrounding region.

The explosion shook a tree-lined street in the city center, close to the administration building. Igorevich was reportedly taken to hospital and is in serious condition.

A gunfight took place in the wake of the blast, with footage looking out over the city catching the sound of gunfire as smoke from the car rose over the skyline.

The blast came as Kiev claimed Moscow’s wartime death toll has now passed 50,000, and as Ukrainian forces recorded their first victories in a counter-offensive against Vladimir Putin’s invading forces in the east.

Bardin is the latest official installed by Russian forces in Moscow-controlled areas of Ukraine who has been injured or killed in attacks.

Kiev has not formally claimed responsibility for these attacks, but they are believed to be carried out by pro-Ukrainian agents in occupied territories.

Vladimir Rogov, a member of the Russian government of the occupied Zaporizhzhya region, called the incident a terror attack on his Telegram channel.

He wrote that three other civilian cars were damaged by the blast.

“As a result of the explosion, the city commander was hospitalized in serious condition. Doctors provide him with the necessary medical care,” Rogov wrote.

“Three civilian cars were also damaged in the explosion, in which, by a lucky chance, no one was present. The details of the incident are being specified,” he added.

Speaking to the Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, Rogov said: “Terrorists of the Zelensky regime are behind the terrorist attack and the attempt on the life of the commander of Berdyansk.” He said an investigation had been opened.

Since Putin’s forces took over Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as well as large parts of Ukraine’s southern Zaporizhzhya region, Russia’s advance into the neighboring region has largely stalled for months.

Heavy fighting has taken place in eastern Ukraine in recent months, with Kiev forces now launching a counter-attack against the occupiers in some regions.

Experts think Putin wants to hold false referendums in the occupied territories as a prelude to full-scale annexation – as the Russian president did in Crimea in 2014.

However, the recent deaths of pro-Russian officials are seen as evidence that pro-Ukrainian saboteurs are operating in Russian territory and may be delaying plans to turn eastern Ukraine into an extension of Russian territory.

Last month, a pro-Russian police chief was found hanged in the region.

Andrei Ryzhkov was a border guard in Ukraine before switching sides, it is reported. He was appointed chief of police by the Kremlin occupier.

Odessa official Sergei Bratchuk said Ryzhkov was “found hung in a noose.” The exact circumstances under which he was hanged are unknown, but are under investigation by the Russian occupying forces.

And a week earlier, another regional official in the Zaporizhzhya region, Ivan Sushko, 40, was shot dead in a car bomb attack.

Both men were from Mykhailivka, close to Berdyansk and in the same region as the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant, which is currently under siege by Russian forces.

Alexander Kolesnikov, deputy chief of the Berdyansk traffic police, was also blown up in a car bomb attack.

Pictured: Smoke rises from the burning car in Berdyansk. The car was blown up near the city’s administration building

Pictured: A map showing Berdyansk in eastern Ukraine, where the explosion happened Tuesday. Heavy fighting has been ongoing in eastern Ukraine in recent months, with Kiev forces now launching a counter-attack against the occupiers in some regions

Trends indicate that Putin’s forces are struggling to control the land taken earlier in the war.

News of the Berdyansk explosion came when the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that Russia had lost about 50,150 personnel between February 24 and September 6.

In addition to the tens of thousands of soldiers, Russia has 2,077 tanks, 4,484 armored fighting vehicles, 1,179 artillery units, 296 multiple missile systems, 156 air defense systems, 236 combat aircraft, 207 helicopters, 876 drones, 209 cruise missiles, 15 warships, 3,305 motor vehicles and fuel tankers, and 109 units of special equipment – according to the Ukrainian army.

Russia has claimed casualties were much lower, but rarely provides updates on the latest figures.

Ukraine has claimed its first victories in a counter-offensive against the Russian army in the south, saying it has recaptured several areas and destroyed multiple targets.