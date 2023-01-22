Among the numerous lies grown by ClubsNSW as it plots to sink past due reform to our state’s poker device dependency is that cashless innovation represents some sort of severe Huge Brother-style risk to personal privacy.

According to the lobby group’s pre-election scare project, utilizing a government-issued cashless card to have a flutter on the pokies would “empower government bureaucrats to monitor your costs”.

The ClubsNSW public relations project is entitled Video gaming Reform Properly, however would be more properly called Video gaming Reform Our Method Just. The blitz declares the following: “A necessary cashless video gaming card would authorise the government to keep track of and track your gaming deals, no matter how seldom you play.

“Casual punters ought to not be required to turn over individual details to the government to be able to have a flutter.”

The Herald hesitates to republish such spin however does so to highlight the depths the market will plumb to terrify the general public and eliminate reform, as it did so effectively in 2012, when then prime minister Julia Gillard left a handle independent federal MP Andrew Wilkie for the rollout of necessary pre-commitment innovation.