Huge 7.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea, no Australian tsunami threat

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

An earthquake measuring 7.6 on the Richter scale hit the East New Guinea region of Papua New Guinea on Sunday, reportedly damaging property and causing panic among residents.

There were no reports of casualties and no official confirmation of material damage.

The quake was at a depth of 80 km (49.7 miles), according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Center.

Photos of the PNG earthquake show house debris (above), cracked roads and damaged buildings

The US tsunami warning system issued a tsunami warning after the earthquake, but later said the threat was over.

There was no immediate tsunami threat to Australia, the Bureau of Meteorology said.

Residents of Papua New Guinea took to social media to share images and videos of cracked roads, damaged buildings and cars and items falling from supermarket shelves.

Earthquakes are common in Papua New Guinea, which sits on the Pacific Ocean’s “Ring of Fire,” a hot spot for seismicity due to friction between tectonic plates.

An earthquake measuring 7.5 on the Richter scale shook the remote mountainous highlands of PNG in 2018, killing more than 100 people and damaging thousands of homes.