Huge 1,300lb walrus called Freya faces being put down amid public safety fears in Norway

Norwegian authorities have threatened to put down a popular walrus over fears it endangers itself and the public, they said on Thursday.

The walrus, nicknamed Freya, has won the hearts of the public by basking in the sun of the Oslo fjord, climbing in boats and getting close to tourists.

But despite repeated calls to the public to keep their distance from Freya — a young woman who weighs 1,300 pounds — the mammal continues to attract large crowds, the Fisheries Directorate said in a statement. The text was accompanied by a photo of a group of onlookers crowding near the animal.

“The reckless behavior of the public and failure to follow the recommendations of the authorities could endanger lives,” said an agency spokeswoman Nadia Jdaini, noting that there have been several potentially dangerous incidents in the past week.

These included people who swam with the walrus, approached her with their children, took pictures close to the mammal and threw things at her.

‘In the meantime, the distance advice and clarifications about not swimming with the walrus are being repeated: we would again – strongly – advise the public to keep their distance where the walrus has been sighted and not to bathe with it. It’s for your own safety and for animal welfare,” Jdaini said.

The police have received information about the incidents.

The Norwegian Fisheries Service follows Freya closely in a patrol boat. The agency said Freya’s well-being had clearly deteriorated.

“The fact that the walrus has become an attraction escalates the need for further action. Our biggest fear is that people could get hurt… We are now looking into other measures and euthanasia could be a real alternative,” she added.

Freya, whose name is a reference to the Norse goddess of beauty and love, has been making headlines since July 17, when she was first spotted in the waters of the Norwegian capital.

Walruses normally live in the even more northerly latitudes of the Arctic.

In between long naps — a walrus can sleep up to 20 hours a day — Freya has been filmed chasing a duck, attacking a swan and, more often than not, dozing on boats struggling to support her weight.

Despite the recommendations, some curious onlookers continued to approach her, sometimes with children in tow, to take photos.

Her health has clearly deteriorated. The walrus is not getting enough rest and the experts we consulted now suspect that the animal is stressed,” Jdaini said.

A protected species, walruses normally eat mollusks, small fish, shrimp and crabs.

While they don’t normally attack people, authorities say they can if they feel threatened.