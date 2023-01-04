Hudson police arrest youths after a home burglary

HUDSON, NY (NEWS10) — Hudson police arrested two youths on Dec. 20 and 21. The pair were reportedly involved in a home invasion at the Hudson Terrace Apartments.

At around 9 p.m. on November 29, Columbia County 911 transferred a call to the Hudson PD from a woman who reported that several people had broken down her apartment door, entered her apartment, and assaulted her young daughter. Police report patrol units immediately responded to the Hudson Terrace Apartments area and found a large group of 15 to 20 youths and several adults in the area. Officers report speaking to the minor victim, who said she was pulled from her apartment and beaten several times. According to police, the victim had visible bruises and complained of headaches. Detectives and other officers arrived on the scene to assist with the investigation.

The police report that the two young people have been arrested on charges of burglary and assault and that they have received a juvenile ticket. They were instructed to respond to the Columbia County Probation Department with their guardian on December 27, 2022. Police say the case is still pending and future arrests are pending. To share information with the Hudson Police Department, call (518) 828 3388 and speak with a detective.