Hudson Falls man arrested in connection to bank robbery

HUDSON FALLS, NY (NEWS10) — A Hudson Falls man has been arrested in connection with a robbery at a TD Bank in Hudson Falls that occurred Tuesday. Harry Franklin, 52, is charged with third-degree robbery.

Police say that at around 9:43 a.m., a man wearing a black coat, winter hat and face covering walked into the bank and handed a note to the banker demanding money. No weapon was shown. Police say he was last seen on foot leaving the bank and heading north on Main Street. Police conducted an investigation and arrested Franklin later that day.

Franklin was taken to Washington County Correctional Facility, where he was held for arraignment.