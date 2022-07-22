Huddersfield lure Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin on loan for a second time

Huddersfield has hired Chelsea midfielder Tino Anjorin for the second time.

The England under-20s have agreed a season-long loan deal after spending the second half of the last campaign at John Smith’s Stadium.

Terriers head coach Danny Schofield told the club’s official website: “I am incredibly happy to welcome Tino back to the group as he has the potential to be a real difference maker for us on the pitch.

“He joined us last season after a serious injury and it was understandable that he needed time to recover, but we saw all the ability that has made him so highly regarded in football as the season progressed in training and in flashes on the field. ‘

Anjorin has made five first-team appearances in all competitions for Chelsea since going through training.

He has since been loaned to Lokomotiv Moscow for two months before joining the Terriers last season.

He is Town’s seventh summer signing after the arrival of Jack Rudoni, Yuta Nakayama, Will Boyle, David Kasumu, Connor Mahoney and Kyle Hudlin.

Schofield’s troops nearly earned promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs last season, but fell short in the final against Nottingham Forest at Wembley in May.

Huddersfield will hope the new recruits help the squad get at least one better than third in the championship they managed in the previous campaign.