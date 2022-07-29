Huddersfield 0-1 Burnley: Vincent Kompany gets off to a winning start

A meeting to mark whose summer was more turbulent and Huddersfield Town took that dubious honor with ease.

With a hangover from losing the championship play-off final and their CEO, Dean Hoyle, still mourning the sacking of Carlos Corberan three weeks before the season started, Huddersfield had lost most of last night.

Under Vincent Kompany, Burnley seemed much more progressive, as fresh as their manager’s shirt. Surprising, given the commotion and lack of time to absorb the ideas of the Belgian.

Vincent Kompany’s reign as Burnley manager got off to a winning start against Huddersfield

Ian Maatsen’s good finish in the first half gave the Kompany team all three points in West Yorkshire

The former Manchester City defender was clearly delighted as his side took a deserved lead

MATCHING FACTS Huddersfield: Nicholls, Turton, Edmonds-Green (Nakayama 89), Lees, Ruffels, Hogg, Thomas, Russell (Kasumu 72, Rhodes 89), Holmes (Anjorin 56), Koroma (Rudoni 56), Ward. Subs not used: Chapman, Jackson. goals: No Booked: Kasumu Burnley: Muric, Roberts, Harwood-Bellis, Taylor, Maatsen, Cullen, Cork, Bastien (Twine 70), Brownhill, Barnes, Costelloe (Vitinho 74). Subs not used: Phillips, Egan-Riley, Peacock-Farrell, McNally, Dodgson. goals: Measures 18 Booked: Taylor, Cullen

The key take from Kompany’s first night in charge was that the Clarets kept the high intensity of a vintage Sean Dyche team while adding a control of possession rarely seen in the past decade.

Burnley had played just 300 passes in two games in recent seasons and reached that figure before halftime. Josh Cullen, the linchpin of Kompany’s midfield, acquired from former employer Anderlecht, didn’t waste any of his 47 passes before halftime.

This was only one game, and that part of East Lancashire is still shrouded in uncertainty, but it will offer real hope after a few strange days.

A special guest returned to Turf Moor’s local pub, The Royal Dyche, earlier this week. Their ex-manager, still revered in the city and after whom the watering hole is named, spent Wednesday afternoon chatting with supporters, having photos taken and – you suspect – consciously shrugging at the way Burnley has unraveled the past 18 months from American property.

Dyche never made it to the pub when the manager and the timing of this trip felt strange 48 hours before Kompany’s bow as his regular predecessor. A grim ghost of past success.

But then, Burnley is a curious place right now, with no one really sure what to expect this year. Players have been sold for what appears to be below market value – most notably the £20million exits of Nathan Collins and Dwight McNeil – while putting a lot of faith in youngsters, three of whom were from Manchester City.

Five new signings started last night, four more on the bench – including Brazilian fullback Vitinho – and half a dozen more through the doors of Gawthorpe Hall before the transfer window closes.

On the surface, anything more than a season of transition still feels like a major achievement for Kompany, who made a debut to Dara Costelloe a day after the teenager was accidentally left out of the club’s squad numbers.

But despite the new boss looking a bit dejected before opening night, with an exhausted team and a lot to do in the market, Burnley functioned in his image and led within 18 minutes. Ian Maatsen, a Chelsea borrower, took advantage of a move where the Clarets continued to plow ahead and – via an Ashley Barnes dummy – curled up the left back in the far corner of Lee Nicholls.

Barnes may have scored himself before, while Connor Roberts was thwarted after a mischievous one-two with Jake Cullen. Impish isn’t a word commonly associated with Burnley, but this is what Kompany wants.

Burnley supporters sarcastically chanted ‘anti-football’ as their side passed the ball around, while Huddersfield boss Danny Schofield continued to hope counterattacks would create opportunities. Burnley’s new goalkeeper, Aro Muric, failed to make a single shot, while Scott Twine hit a post late.