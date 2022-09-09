Hubble telescope captures stunning star formation in stellar nursery that’s 200,000 light-years away

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

NASA’s Hubble Telescope captured a stunning spiral star formation in the center of the stellar nursery 200,000 light-years from Earth.

The young stars can be seen spiraling toward the center of a huge star cluster known as NGC 346, located in the Small Magellanic Cloud, a satellite galaxy to our Milky Way and one of our closest galactic neighbors.

Researchers using the power of Hubble and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope say the spiral’s outer arm could fuel star formation in a river-like movement of gas and stars.

The unique shape of the star nursery has puzzled astronomers for a long time. NGC 346 also has the mass of 50,000 suns. To put that into context, the sun is massive enough to hold about 1.3 million Earths in it.

It took the combined power of NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the European Southern Observatory’s Very Large Telescope (VLT) to unravel the behavior of this mysterious-looking stellar breeding ground.

NASA’s Hubble Telescope captured a stunning spiral star formation in the center of the stellar nursery 200,000 light-years away from Earth

The study of the changes in the positions of the stars over a period of 11 years. The stars move at an average speed of 2,000 miles per hour, so in that length of time they move an astonishing 200 million miles.

Because the cluster is further away, the researchers’ observations were only possible because of Hubble’s higher resolution and sensitivity — plus its history of scanning the cosmos for three decades.

“Stars are the machines that shape the universe. We wouldn’t have life without stars, and yet we don’t quite understand how they form,” study leader Elena Sabbi of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore said in a statement.

“We have several models that make predictions, and some of those predictions are contradictory. We want to determine what regulates the process of star formation, because those are the laws we need to understand what we see in the early universe.’

The unique shape of the star nursery has puzzled astronomers for a long time. NGC 346 also has the mass of 50,000 suns. To put that into context, the sun is big enough to hold about 1.3 million Earths

NASA’s Hubble Telescope was launched on April 24, 1990 aboard the space shuttle Discovery and orbited the next day. NASA is hopeful it will continue to provide scientists with fruitful data well into the 2020s

“A spiral is really the good, natural way to feed star formation from the outside to the center of the cluster,” explains Zeidler. “It’s the most efficient way for stars and gas that fuels more star formation to move toward the center.”

A second team used VLT’s ground-based multi-unit spectroscopic explorer (MUSE) instrument to measure radial velocity — which lets us know whether an object is approaching or moving away from an observer.

Half of the Hubble data for this study, which is published in The astrophysics magazine on September 8, has been archived.

Although the first observations were made 11 years ago, researchers recently repeated them again.

“The Hubble archive is a real gold mine,” says Sabbi. “There are so many interesting star-forming regions that Hubble has observed over the years. Since Hubble is doing so well, we can repeat these observations. This can greatly enhance our understanding of star formation.’

Scientists expect observations from the James Webb Space Telescope — which is larger and more powerful than Hubble and which just released its first images in July — will be able to resolve some of the cluster’s smaller stars.

NASA’s Hubble Telescope was launched on April 24, 1990 aboard the space shuttle Discovery and orbited the next day. NASA is hopeful that it will continue to provide scientists with fruitful data well into the 2020s.

Hubble orbits the Earth at an altitude of about 340 miles (547 kilometers). It travels at a speed of about 17,000 miles per hour (27,300 kilometers per hour) and takes about 95 minutes to complete one orbit around the Earth.