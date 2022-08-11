Hubble sees supergiant Betelgeuse slowly recovering after blowing up its top

This illustration shows changes in brightness of the red supergiant Betelgeuse, after the titanic mass ejection of much of its visible surface. The escaping material cooled, forming a cloud of dust that temporarily made the star appear duller when viewed from Earth. This unprecedented stellar convulsion disrupted the monster star’s 400-day oscillation period that astronomers had measured for more than 200 years. The interior can now wobble like a plate of gelatin dessert. Credit: NASA, ESA, Elizabeth Wheatley (STScI)



Analyzing data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and several other observatories, astronomers have concluded that the bright red supergiant Betelgeuse literally blew its top in 2019, losing a significant portion of its visible surface and producing a giant Surface Mass Ejection (SME). This is something that has never been seen before in the behavior of a normal star.

The sun routinely blows away parts of its tenuous outer atmosphere, the corona, in an event known as a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME). But the Betelgeuse SME shot off 400 billion times as much mass as a typical CME.

The monster star is still slowly recovering from this catastrophic upheaval. “Betelgeuse continues to do some very unusual things at the moment; the interior is bouncing a bit,” said Andrea Dupree of the Center for Astrophysics | Harvard and Smithsonian.

These new observations provide clues as to how red stars lose mass late in life as their fusion furnaces burn out, before exploding as supernovae. The amount of mass loss significantly affects their fate. However, Betelgeuse’s surprisingly quirky behavior isn’t proof that the star will explode anytime soon. So the mass loss event is not necessarily the signal of an imminent explosion.

Dupree now puts all the puzzle pieces of the star’s quirky behavior before, after and during the eruption into a cohesive story of an unprecedented titanic convulsion in an aging star.

This includes new spectroscopic and imaging data from the STELLA robotic observatory, the Fred L. Whipple Observatory’s Tillinghast Reflector Echelle Spectrograph (TRES), NASA’s Solar Terrestrial Relations Observatory spacecraft (STEREO-A), NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and the American Association of Variable Star Observers ( AAVSO). Dupree emphasizes that the Hubble data was crucial to solving the mystery.

“We’ve never seen a massive mass ejection from the surface of a star,” she says. “There’s something going on that we don’t fully understand. It’s a totally new phenomenon that we can directly observe and resolve surface details with Hubble. We’re looking at the evolution of stars in real time.”

The 2019 Titan outburst may have been caused by a convective plume, more than a million miles across, bubbling deep into the star. It caused shocks and pulsations that knocked the piece of the photosphere away, leaving the star with a large cool surface beneath the dust cloud produced by the cooling piece of photosphere. Betelgeuse is now struggling to recover from this injury.

The broken piece of photosphere, which weighed about a few times as much as our moon, raced into space and cooled to form a cloud of dust that blocked the star’s light as seen by Earth observers. The dimming, which began in late 2019 and lasted a few months, was easily discernible even by backyard observers who watched the star’s brightness change. Betelgeuse, one of the brightest stars in the sky, is easily found in the right shoulder of the constellation Orion.

Even more fantastically, the supergiant’s 400-day pulsation rate is now gone, perhaps at least temporarily. For nearly 200 years, astronomers have measured this rhythm, as evidenced by changes in Betelgeuse’s brightness variations and surface motions. The disruption testifies to the brutality of the blowout.

The star’s internal convection cells, which drive its regular pulsation, may slosh around like an unbalanced washing machine tub, Dupree suggests. TRES and Hubble spectra imply that the outer layers may be back to normal, but the surface still bounces like a plate of gelatin dessert as the photosphere rebuilds itself.

Although the Sun has coronal mass ejections that blow away tiny bits of the outer atmosphere, astronomers have never blown such a large portion of a star’s visible surface into space. Therefore, surface mass ejections and coronal mass ejections can be different events.

Betelgeuse is now so massive that if it replaced the sun at the center of our solar system, its outer surface would extend beyond Jupiter’s orbit. Dupree used Hubble to resolve hot spots on the star’s surface in 1996. This was the first direct image of a star other than the Sun.

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope may be able to detect the ejected material in infrared light as it moves further away from the star.

Hubble discovers that Betelgeuse’s mysterious dimming is due to a traumatic eruption

Provided by Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics

