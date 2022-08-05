Hubble gazes at a star-studded skyfield

Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center



This star-studded image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shows the heart of the globular cluster NGC 6638 in the constellation Sagittarius. The star-studded observation highlights the density of stars at the heart of globular clusters, which are stable, closely linked groups of tens of thousands to millions of stars. To capture the data in this image, Hubble used two of its advanced astronomical instruments: Wide Field Camera 3 and the Advanced Camera for Surveys.

Hubble revolutionized the study of globular clusters. The distortion caused by Earth’s atmosphere makes it nearly impossible to clearly distinguish stars in the cores of globular clusters with ground-based telescopes. Orbiting about 550 km above Earth, Hubble can study what types of stars are made up of globular clusters, how they evolve and the role of gravity in these dense systems without Earth’s atmosphere posing a problem.

The NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope will advance our understanding of globular clusters by looking into their star-studded interiors. Webb observes at infrared wavelengths, providing unique information about cluster stars that will complement Hubble’s incredible views.

