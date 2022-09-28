Hubble detects protective shield defending a pair of dwarf galaxies

Credit: NASA



For billions of years, the Milky Way’s largest satellite galaxies – the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds – have followed a perilous journey. They orbit each other as they are pulled toward our own galaxy, begin to unravel, leaving trails of gaseous debris. And yet – to the surprise of astronomers – these dwarf galaxies remain intact, with vigorous star formation continuing.

“A lot of people struggled to explain how these streams of material could have been there,” said Dhanesh Krishnarao, an assistant professor at Colorado College. “If this gas has been removed from these galaxies, how do they still form stars?”

Using data from NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope and a retired satellite called the Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Explorer (FUSE), a team of astronomers led by Krishnarao has finally found the answer: The Magellanic system is surrounded by a corona, a protective shield of hot supercharged gas. This cocoones the two galaxies, preventing their gas supplies from being siphoned off by the Milky Way, and allowing them to continue forming new stars.

This discovery, which was just published in Nature, deals with a new aspect of galaxy evolution. “Galaxies encase themselves in gaseous cocoons, which act as defensive shields against other galaxies,” said co-author Andrew Fox of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

Astronomers predicted the existence of the corona several years ago. “We found that if we included a corona in the simulations of the Magellanic Clouds falling on the Milky Way, we could explain the mass of the extracted gas for the first time,” explains Elena D’Onghia, a co-investigator at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “We knew that the Large Magellanic Cloud would have to be massive enough to have a corona.”

But although the corona extends more than 100,000 light-years from the Magellanic clouds and covers a huge part of the southern sky, it is in fact invisible. To map it, we had to sift through 30 years of archived data for appropriate measurements.

Researchers think a galaxy’s corona is a remnant of the primordial cloud of gas that collapsed billions of years ago to form the galaxy. Although coronas have been seen around more distant dwarf galaxies, astronomers have never been able to examine one in such detail as this.

“There are many predictions from computer simulations about what they should look like, how they should interact over billions of years, but observationally we can’t really test most of them because dwarf galaxies are typically just too hard to detect,” Krishnarao said. Located right on our doorstep, the Magellanic Clouds provide an ideal opportunity to study how dwarf galaxies interact and evolve.

Looking for direct evidence of the Magellanic Corona, the team combed the Hubble and FUSE archives for ultraviolet observations of quasars billions of light-years behind. Quasars are the extremely bright cores of galaxies that harbor massive active black holes. The team reasoned that while the corona would be too faint to see alone, it should be visible as a type of fog that obscures and absorbs various patterns of bright light from background quasars. Hubble observations of quasars have historically been used to map the corona around the Andromeda galaxy.

By analyzing patterns in ultraviolet light from 28 quasars, the team was able to detect and characterize the material around the Large Magellanic Cloud and confirm that the corona exists. As predicted, the quasar spectra are imprinted with the different signatures of carbon, oxygen and silicon that make up the halo of hot plasma that surrounds the galaxy.

The ability to detect the corona required extremely detailed ultraviolet spectra. “Hubble’s and FUSE’s resolution were critical to this study,” explains Krishnarao. “The corona gas is so diffuse, it is hardly there.” In addition, it is mixed with other gases, including streams taken from the Magellanic Clouds and material from the Milky Way.

By mapping the results, the team also found that the amount of gas decreases with distance from the center of the Large Magellanic Cloud. “It’s a perfect telltale signature that this corona is really there,” Krishnarao said. “It’s really enveloping and protecting the galaxy.”

How can such a thin veil of gas protect a galaxy from destruction?

“Anything that tries to enter the galaxy has to go through this material first so it can absorb some of that impact,” explains Krishnarao. “In addition, the corona is the first material that can be mined. While you give up a little bit of the corona, you protect the gas that is in the galaxy itself and is able to form new stars.”

More information:

Dhanesh Krishnarao et al, Observations of a Magellanic Corona, Nature (2022). Dhanesh Krishnarao et al, Observations of a Magellanic Corona,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41586-022-05090-5