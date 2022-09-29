Hubble detects protective shield defending a pair of dwarf galaxies

The iconic Hubble Space Telescope has made numerous discoveries during its three-decade career.

Now it may have solved another mystery – how the Milky Way’s two largest satellite galaxies remain intact and able to form stars.

The phenomenon has long puzzled astronomers because over billions of years the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds have dissolved, leaving trails of gaseous debris as they orbit each other and are pulled toward our home galaxy.

Despite this, however, the dwarf galaxies are still able to create stellar material when it would be expected that they would not have enough gas to do so.

Thanks to data from Hubble, the answer to the puzzle appears to lie in the fact that the Magellanic system is surrounded by a protective shield of hot supercharged gas called a corona.

Theory: Hubble may have figured out how the Large and Small Magellanic Clouds are able to form stars despite leaving behind trails of gaseous debris. The system is surrounded by a protective shield of hot gas that prevents their gas supplies from being sucked into the Milky Way

MAGELLANIC CLOUDS: SATELLITE GALAXIES TO THE MILKY WAY The Magellanic Clouds can be seen in the night sky with the naked eye and have been observed by ancient cultures for thousands of years. The Large Magellanic Cloud is a relatively small 160,000 light-years away, while the Small Magellanic Cloud is about 200,000 light-years away. They orbit the Milky Way once every 1,500 million years and each other once every 900 million years. They were the closest known galaxies to the Milky Way until recently, when the dwarf galaxies Sagittarius and Canis Major were discovered and found to be even closer.

This cocoons the two dwarf galaxies, preventing their gas supplies from being sucked up by the nearby Milky Way, and therefore allowing them to continue forming new stars.

“Many people struggled to explain how these streams of material could be there,” said Dhanesh Krishnarao, assistant professor at Colorado College.

‘If this gas was removed from these galaxies, how are they still forming stars?’

He and his team discovered why with the help of Hubble and a retired satellite called Far Ultraviolet Spectroscopic Explorer (FUSE).

“Galaxies envelop themselves in gaseous cocoons that act as defensive shields against other galaxies,” said co-researcher Andrew Fox of the Space Telescope Science Institute in Baltimore, Maryland.

Astronomers predicted the existence of the corona several years ago.

“We discovered that if we included a corona in the simulations of the Magellanic clouds falling onto the Milky Way, we could explain the mass of extracted gas for the first time,” said Elena D’Onghia, a co-researcher at the University of Wisconsin- Madison.

‘We knew that the Large Magellanic Cloud had to be massive enough to have a corona.’

Although the corona extends more than 100,000 light-years from the Magellanic Clouds and covers a huge part of the southern sky, it is effectively invisible.

The mapping meant that astronomers had to sift through 30 years of archived data to find suitable measurements.

They believe that a galaxy’s corona is a remnant of the original cloud of gas that collapsed to form the galaxy billions of years ago.

Although coronas have been seen around more distant dwarf galaxies, astronomers had never before been able to examine one in such detail.

“There are lots of predictions from computer simulations about what they’re going to look like, how they’re going to interact over billions of years, but observationally we can’t really test most of them because dwarf galaxies are typically just too hard to detect,” Krishnarao said .

Although the corona extends more than 100,000 light-years from the Magellanic Clouds and covers a huge part of the southern sky, it is effectively invisible

Because they are right on our doorstep, the Magellanic Clouds provide an ideal opportunity to study how dwarf galaxies interact and evolve.

In search of direct evidence for the Magellanic corona, the team combed the Hubble and FUSE archives for ultraviolet observations of quasars located billions of light years behind.

Quasars are the extremely bright cores of galaxies that harbor massive active black holes.

The team theorized that although the corona would be too faint to see on its own, it should be visible as a kind of nebula that hides and absorbs distinct patterns of bright light from background quasars.

Hubble observations of quasars were previously used to map the corona around the Andromeda galaxy.

By analyzing patterns in ultraviolet light from 28 quasars, the team was able to detect and characterize the material surrounding the Large Magellanic Cloud and confirm that the corona exists.

The Hubble Space Telescope (pictured) has been observing the universe for over 30 years

As predicted, the quasar spectra are marked with the distinct signatures of carbon, oxygen and silicon that make up the halo of hot plasma that surrounds the galaxy.

The ability to detect the corona required extremely detailed ultraviolet spectra.

“The resolution of Hubble and FUSE was critical to this study,” Krishnarao said. ‘The corona gas is so diffuse that it is almost not there.’

In addition, it is mixed with other gases, including the streams from the Magellanic Clouds and material originating in the Milky Way.

By mapping the results, the team also discovered that the amount of gas decreases with distance from the center of the Large Magellanic Cloud.

“It’s a perfect signature that this corona is really there,” Krishnarao said. ‘It really brings the galaxy together and protects it.’

So how can such a thin mantle of gas protect a galaxy from destruction?

“Anything trying to pass into the galaxy has to pass through this material first so it can absorb some of that impact,” Krishnarao said.

“Furthermore, the corona is the first material that can be extracted. While you give up a little bit of the corona, you protect the gas that is inside the galaxy itself and is able to form new stars.’

The discovery has been published in the journal Nature.