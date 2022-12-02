Saturday, December 3, 2022
Huawei’s latest smartwatch comes with a secret pair of earbuds

by Jacky
Huawei has unveiled an all-new gadget that merges two wearables — a smartwatch and wireless earbuds — into one unlikely combination.

The not-so-creatively named Huawei Watch Buds give users all the benefits of a smartwatch – a device that’s both a timepiece and a fitness tracker – while also serving as a handy case for their earbuds. If you want to listen to some tunes, all you have to do is lift the face of the watch and pop out the buttons hidden inside.

