Huawei to relaunch 5G phone despite US sanctions

Huawei, the Chinese tech group, plans to relaunch 5G phones next year to overcome the stranglehold of US sanctions and regain market share.

The company has been blacklisted by Washington for acquiring US technology for 5G smartphones but has developed strategies to circumvent the sanctions, according to three people familiar with the matter.

One approach is to redesign its smartphone without using limited advanced chips, said two people familiar with the company’s plans. Huawei used to produce Kirin chipsets designed by HiSilicon and manufactured by leading chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, before the US tightened restrictions.

The company is reworking its phones to use less advanced chips from Chinese companies that enable 5G. The less advanced chips can affect the user experience, especially when compared to phones from Huawei’s previous generations and rival Apple’s iPhone 14.

Huawei, a Chinese national champion caught by escalating geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing, is working to regain lost market share after sales plummeted following the imposition of US sanctions in 2019. Revenues from its smartphone-led consumer business fell 50 percent. percent year on year 2021.

“This company cannot wait indefinitely and must bring 5G phones back to the market as soon as possible,” said someone familiar with Huawei’s plans.

“Huawei lost its leading position in the mobile phone market years ago due to US sanctions. Now even their domestic market share continues to shrink.”

Another sanctions solution Huawei is considering is working together on a phone case that enables 5G, according to two people who have been briefed.

There are already phone cases on the market. One case, developed by Shenzhen-listed company Soyea Technology, has a built-in eSIM module with chips that support a 5G connection.

Within weeks of Huawei launching its Mate 50 series in September, China Telecom, a Chinese state telecom group, started selling the phone with the cases. This year, Soyea also launched phone cases for Huawei’s P50 Pro.

“The company is doing its best to appeal to users at a time when the consumer market is weak,” said a Shanghai-based tech analyst, who wished to remain anonymous for fear of repercussions.

Huawei’s quest to overcome US restrictions and regain its position as the world’s largest smartphone vendor is a matter of national importance to Beijing as it works to develop technological self-sufficiency, analysts say.

“China’s technology self-sufficiency plan could be a potential boost to help Huawei join the 5G competition,” said Will Wong, a Singapore-based analyst at research firm IDC.

But as long as US sanctions are in place, Huawei will be at a serious disadvantage, experts say.

“It would take Huawei so long to internally or externally build the supply chain it needs to get this done that we will probably be in the 6G era before this can be done,” said Douglas Fuller, an expert. in the Chinese semiconductor industry. .

The sanctions have frustrated Huawei’s plans to take on Apple. Richard Yu, chief executive of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, admitted in a media interview in July that the group was “the only manufacturer to sell 4G phones in the 5G era,” which he said was “a joke.”

Customers in China have begun to push back against the high price tag of Huawei phones without 5G services.

“In a week [after Huawei launched Mate 50]Hundreds of people have approached me to customize their Mate 50 to support 5G networks,” said Michael Li, owner of a repair shop in Shenzhen.

Some customers even brought their Mate 40, a previous-generation Huawei 5G phone, and asked if Li could put the chips from old phones into the new ones. “Of course, that’s beyond my ability.”

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.