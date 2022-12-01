Home HSBC to cut 300 senior jobs in bid to streamline sprawling bank
Categories: Economy

HSBC to cut 300 senior jobs in bid to streamline sprawling bank

HSBC is cutting 300 senior positions worldwide to streamline management and reduce costs

By Daily Mail City & Finance Reporter

published: | Updated:

HSBC is cutting as many as 15 percent of its 2,000 senior operations managers worldwide to streamline management and reduce costs.

The cuts of between 200 and 300 senior positions will fall across business units and locations, according to Reuters.

HSBC has been downsizing its sprawling global operations for several years to improve shareholder returns.

Cutbacks: HSBC has been downsizing its sprawling global operations for several years to improve shareholder returns

This week it sold its Canadian branch for £8.4bn and announced the closure of a further 114 branches in the UK and the possible sale of its New Zealand business.

Chief executive Noel Quinn said yesterday that HSBC has identified £1.4 billion in additional cost savings it will implement next year.

Related Post
  1. Revolution Beauty names new CEO for beleaguered brand.

    Revolution Beauty names Bob Holt as CEO as embattled makeup brand plans turnaround after audit…

  2. JEFF PRIDE: A code for ‘greenwashing’ that looks a lot like a whitewash

    The city's regulator, the Financial Conduct Authority, seems determined to put a stop to rampant…

  3. Britons in the Red: More Brits dip into overdrafts or opt to pay later and buy now to deal

    Britons are increasingly diving into their overdrafts and using buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes…

He also insisted that a campaign to break up the bank by its largest shareholder, Chinese insurer Ping An, was neither led by Beijing nor backed by other investors.

I don’t believe it is politically motivated. On the contrary,” he told the FT Global Banking Summit. ‘In Asia, in Hong Kong, in China, we are seen as an important international bank.

“Based on the conversations we’ve had, that’s a position that’s still valued and people want us to take it.”

Referring to Ping An’s campaign, Quinn added: ‘The conversations I’ve had with other institutional investors are that they don’t believe there’s an economic case for breaking up the bank.

“They believe there will be value destruction on a material level, not value creation.

The case for change is not a universally supported case for change and I don’t believe it is a politically based case for change.

“Our customers don’t like it either.”

Some links in this article may be affiliate links. If you click on it, we may earn a small commission. That helps us fund This Is Money and use it for free. We do not write articles to promote products. We do not allow any commercial relationship to compromise our editorial independence.

POPULAR MONEY SECTIONS

Jacky

Share
Published by
Jacky
Tags: bankbidcutdaily mailHSBCJobsmoneymoney marketsSeniorsprawlingstreamline
13 hours ago

Recent Posts

Google discusses the difficulties of creating a 24-hour time picker

The Material Design team has an interesting blog post into what it calls the “24-hour…

4 mins ago

The law has now passed the first major tranche of workplace reforms. Here’s how things are changing

The federal government is heralding its industrial relations reforms as a Christmas present for the…

4 mins ago

The three jewels that will help us live more harmoniously

What does a rewarding life look like to you? How about this … imagine you’ve…

5 mins ago

Don’t blame Mac Jones: Patriots Offense Shows Lack of Spark after Loss to Bills

Billie Weiss/Getty ImagesA little over a week ago, the New England Patriots were winners of…

6 mins ago

Ponting heads for hospital after health scare

Dean Jones, one of Ponting's heroes as a young cricketer, had died suddenly of a…

6 mins ago

Rihanna dazzles in a silver embellished co-ord as she struts out of a Miami nightclub

Shine as bright as a diamond! Rihanna shines in a silver embellished outfit as she…

18 mins ago