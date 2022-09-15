Howard Stern suggests Pete Davidson date Emily Ratajkowski, following his split from Kim Kardashian

Howard Stern plays matchmaker for comedian and actor Pete Davidson, who is a new single following his split from Kim Kardashian a few weeks ago.

The Saturday Night Live star dated the wildly popular media personality and entrepreneur for nine months, with a lot of drama going public, especially from Kardashian’s ex-husband Kanye West.

But with Davidson pushed back onto the dating scene last month, the shock jock suggested Davidson set his sights on Emily Ratajkowski, who only became single in July when she split from her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Cupid Calls Out: Howard Stern, 68, to Play Women’s Matchmaker Pete Davidson in the Aftermath of Divorce from Kim Kardashian After Nine Months Together

‘[I] thought Pete Davidson could go out with Emily Ratajkowski. That beauty,” Stern explained on Monday’s episode SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show. “That would be a good match there.”

Though the shock jock admitted he didn’t see Davidson’s appeal at first, he’s since come round, given his long list of celebrities over the years.

‘This man, he’s incredible with the ladies,’ he said, then went on to list his best qualities, ‘Listen, that guy’s a funny guy. He is successful. He looks good, he has a nice build.’

If it doesn’t work out with Ratajkowski, Stern can imagine Davidson with the likes of Margot Robbie or Drew Barrymore.

Howard’s dating service: On Monday’s episode of The Howard Stern Show, shock jock Pete Davidson suggested we go ahead and date Emily Ratajkowski

But eventually the so-called King Of All Media changed his mind about Barrymore, arguing that he is probably too young for the 47-year-old actress turned talk show host.

Stern may be on to something with his EmRata matchmaking. Last November, she spoke openly about why she, and women as a whole, find him desirable.

‘He seems super charming. He’s vulnerable. He is sweet. His nail polish is great. He looks good!’ Ratajkowski revealed during a performance at Late Night with Seth Meyers.

Inamorata’s designer went on to say that Davidson has a “super good relationship with his mother,” along with “great height,” and that “women find him very attractive.”

Splitsville: The Saturday Night Live star was in a relationship with Kardashian for nine months, starting in November 2021 through this past August; they were photographed earlier this year

But from the sounds of the I Feel Pretty star’s previous appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where she promoted her memoir My Body, Ratajkowski probably won’t be with a famous man, as she’s “never really liked powerful men.”

‘For some reason I always get turned off’ [from dating famous and powerful men],” she told Stern last November, who initially seemed surprised by her reaction

“Famous men who have chased me, I’m always like, ‘Oh god,'” she said of her distaste for dating high-profile men, adding: “But I also have to say actors, you probably know a lot about them, they’re a specific type of guy, and there’s some great actors, and I’m friends with them, but I don’t know, there’s something going on that isn’t working for me.”

Alienated: Ratjkowski divorced her estranged husband Sebastian Bear-McClard in July, amid rumors he was cheating on her, after more than four years of marriage; they will be seen in 2020

The roster of beauties Davidson has dated over the years includes, most recently, British actress Phoebe Dynevor (2021), top model Kaia Gerber (2019) and actresses Margaret Qualley (2019) and Kate Beckinsale (2019).

Just before that, he claimed to be head over heels in love with pop superstar and former fiancée Ariana Grande, whom he dated from May 2018 until their breakup later that same year in October.

His resume includes actress Cazzie David (2016-2018) and comedian Carly Aquilino (2015), according to the Who’s Dating Who website.

Ladies Man: Davidson’s list of celebrity contacts over the years includes his whirlwind romance with former fiancé Ariana Grande in 2018; they were seen in august 2018

Ratajkowski had been married for just over four years when she broke up in July, when she learned that Bear-McClard had cheated on her. Unfortunately, it came about 16 months after they welcomed their son Sylvester into the world.

While neither has commented on the reason for the split, the London-born star has liked a series of tweets about her single status, including a ‘like’ on a post that read: ‘Can’t believe that little b * *** cheated emrata.’

The estranged couple has since sold their Los Angeles home, in Echo Park, in June for $2,458,000, nearly four years after buying it for $2 million, according to News week.