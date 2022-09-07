Howard Stern slams Trump supporters and claims America is a nation of nincompoops

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Howard Stern has labeled Trump supporters “idiots” and claimed America is a nation of “nincompoops” in a blistering attack.

However, he said he is “somewhat of a Republican.”

Stern, 68, said on his radio show Tuesday that he is “sick” of people buying into former President Donald Trump’s “bulls**t.”

“I mean, my God in heaven, I feel like I’m in a nation of nincompoops. I hope there are more brilliant, smart, vibrant people who love this country,” he said on the Howard Stern Show.

He went on to say that he thinks Trump’s supporters are “idiots” whose freedom has never been “threatened.”

Howard Stern, 68, said he was ‘sick’ of people buying Donald Trump’s ‘bulls**t’

Stern went on to say he thinks Trump’s supporters are “idiots” whose freedom has never been “threatened.” He said their “liberties have never really been threatened and they have no idea what it would be like to live under a different kind of system.”

The former America’s Got Talent host bought his late immigrant father Ben, who came to the US for “freedom.”

“Freedom is why people have come to this country, and now so many people are willing to run away from freedom,” said the multimillionaire.

He said their “liberties have never really been threatened and they have no idea what it would be like to live under any kind of system other than democracy.”

“They don’t get it. They’re idiots. They somehow think the world would be better under a man like Trump. As if he’d take better care of them.’

He went on to say that he wished they would live “under that fucking Putin” in Russia for a year to learn what “misery” really is.

In general, the self-proclaimed “normal conservative” suggested that most Americans are just “stupid,” regardless of political ailments.

“The public is stupid. People are just stupid,” he said. “She, a lot of people are like cro-magnon men. They crawled. You never see that map where man crawls out of the sea. There are still many people in the sea. You’re just stupid. They’re just stupid bastards.’

He also suggested that his former friend’s supporters don’t even have “half a brain” because they “blindly follow the goddamn fearless leader.”

He revealed that he considers himself ‘somewhat a Republican’, but a ‘normal’

Stern also revealed earlier this year that he is considering a presidential run against Trump in 2024

The radio host also called Trump supporters “nincompoops” and said so many Americans are “willing to run away from freedom now”

Stern has criticized the former president on several occasions and is now considering running against him in the 2024 presidential election.

“The problem with most presidents is that they have too big an agenda. The only agenda I would have is to make the country fair again,” he said earlier this year.

Stern had previously tried to run for governor of New York in 1994, but had to drop out after refusing to reveal his personal finances. Indie Wire.

The radio host also said he would abolish the Electoral College and add five more Supreme Court justices.

‘I’m not messing around, I’m really thinking about’ [running for president]he then said.