Howard Stern reveals he left the house for the FIRST time in two years to attend A-list dinner

Howard Stern left his house for the first time in two years to dine with fellow A-listers including Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman, despite admitting it was ‘too much’ for the germaphobe.

Stern, 68, finally left his $20 million ‘apocalypse bunker’ in Southampton to enjoy an Israeli meal at Laser Wolf in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, on Friday night after he and his wife Beth were invited out by talk show host Jimmy Kimmel, there late in the evening, 54.

“I really had an exhausting weekend, emotionally, physically,” Stern said on his radio show Monday. ‘For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house. It was too much for me. It was too much. I haven’t been out for two years’.

Despite being in good company – rubbing elbows with the likes of Justin Theroux and Jon Hamm – the radio host said he was ‘panicking’ all the time.

‘I told my wife, “I don’t want to go, I’m panicking, I don’t want COVID.”

‘I know our president has told us the pandemic is over and everyone is walking around without masks … I still just don’t want COVID.’

Howard Stern (pictured Monday) said the weekend was ’emotional’ [and] physically exhausting for him because he was worried about getting COVID. ‘For the first time in two years I ventured out of the house. It was too much for me. It was too much. I haven’t been out for two years’

Stern (right) appeared to be deep in conversation with actor John Hamm (left) while dining out at the fancy restaurant

President Joe Biden, 79, recently claimed in a 60 Minutes interview that ‘the pandemic is over,’ citing that mask-wearing was virtually non-existent anymore and that ‘everyone seems to be in pretty good shape.’

Dr. However, Anthony Fauci backtracked a day later, saying: ‘We are not where we need to be.’

However, Stern was reportedly unmasked at the dinner party, according to a diner who took the photo and posted it to the popular celebrity account DeuxMoi.

Howard was there without even a mask. They were all seated at a large table…Stern told the restaurant staff that this was his first night out since the start of the pandemic,’ the diner said, according to Page six.

“Howard sat next to Jimmy and also appeared to be deep in conversation with Jon Hamm at one point.”

The crew were spotted at the upscale restaurant in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Laser Wolf (pictured)

The Israeli restaurant has a fantastic view of the Manhattan skyline

The former AGT host has holed up in his $20 million Southampton mansion (pictured)

The former America’s Got Talent host has previously admitted he is ‘super paranoid about disease and germs’ and has been recording his popular talk show from his home in Southampton since the start of the pandemic.

He had previously joked that anyone entering his home would have to wear a hazmat suit and be tested for COVID-19.

A year ago, Stern admitted he was still trying to “figure out how to integrate myself” back into society as pandemic restrictions began to ease.

‘I’ve been locked up for so long and I haven’t got COVID. I’m afraid I’ll be the one who gets COVID and I’ll die, he said in November 2021, according to Page Six.

Stern (pictured with his parents in 1993) revealed earlier this year that his father Ben (left) had died of COVID-19

Kimmel had apparently been trying to get Stern to leave his home for a while, reportedly telling his friend that he was ‘worried that we’re going to lose you from society because the longer it goes on, the more comfortable it gets you in the small world. .’

“”F**k it, I’m ap***y, I know,” he shot back.

Although the former AGT host’s fears may not be entirely unfounded, as his father Ben Stern had passed away earlier this year due to COVID-19 at the age of 99.

He didn’t say much about his father’s passing, but said he was working on new paintings with his father in mind.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Stern’s representatives for comment.