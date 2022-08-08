How your personality could be stopping you from losing weight

Scientists believe they’ve discovered the secret to losing weight — and it all comes down to personality.

Experts from Australia’s leading science agency CSIRO argue that people fit into six main personality types, each suited to a different form of diet.

The most common types of dieters are “thinkers” and “warriors,” according to a groundbreaking new CSIRO study, which says understanding what category you fall into may be the key to maintaining a healthy weight and the body of your dreams.

With 14.1 percent of the 254,000 participants, ‘thinkers’ are motivated, analytical people with clear goals and ambitions for the future.

Scientists believe they’ve discovered the secret to weight loss – and their research suggests it all comes down to personality (stock image)

The six food personality types 1. Thinkers: Motivated, analytical and goal-oriented people who are sensitive to negative feedback. Stress and anxiety can derail their diet. 2. Warriors: prone to stress, anxiety and temptation to make poor food choices. Requires strategies to break the circle. 3. Cravers: Have the highest BMI of all diets and are most likely to have overwhelming cravings that lead to binge eating. 4. Pleasers: sympathetic, friendly people who are sensitive to criticism. Need to surround oneself with positive reinforcement. 5. Foodies: Passionate about all things food. Eat the most balanced diet of all personality types. 6. Socialisers: Require flexibility in their diets to keep restrictions from stifling the pleasure of occasions. Otherwise they will fall off the car. Source: CSIRO

Poll What personality type do you fit into? Thinker 317 votes

battler 314 votes

Craver 317 votes

pleaser 208 votes

Burgundian 148 votes

socialiser 62 votes

The report claims they are sensitive to negative feedback that can lead to stress or anxiety, which is the main cause of their diet derailing.

A close second, as 12.8 percent of respondents are “warriors”, prone to stress, anxiety and temptation to make poor food choices.

As a result, the study says fighters need strategies that help them break the cycle if they want to lose weight and keep it off.

The four other diets mentioned in the report are “cravers,” “pleasers,” “foodies,” and “socialisers.”

“Cravers” have the highest body mass index, according to the study, and are the ones most likely to experience overwhelming food cravings that can lead to binge eating.

The most common types of dieters are “thinkers” and “warriors,” according to a groundbreaking new CSIRO study (stock image)

Meanwhile, it says that “pleasers” are likeable, friendly people who are prone to social comparisons and criticism, which means it’s important for them to surround themselves with positive reinforcement.

“Socialisers” are those who need flexibility to prevent dietary restrictions from choking social events or “ruining the mood” of an occasion, the report said.

Finally, ‘foodies’ have a passion for all things food, including preparing and eating good quality meals.

The study found that this personality type eats the most balanced diet of the six.

CSIRO researcher Dr Emily Brindal, lead author of the recent study, says it is critical for Australians trying to lose weight to understand their diet types (stock images)

CSIRO researcher Dr Emily Brindal, lead author of the recent study, says it is critical for Australians trying to lose weight to understand their diet types.

“Too often diets are developed with a one-size-fits-all approach that ignores the fact that some people behave or think differently than others,” Dr. Brindal to Sunrise.

She added, “Working with your diet type can help you achieve better weight loss results in the long run.”