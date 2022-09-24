How you can save every drop of your favourite tipple – just like Nigella Lawson

Frugal wine drinkers are increasingly using savvy tricks to preserve every drop in the bottle.

While some consumers stick to old methods, including freezing leftover wine for later use in cooking, others are adopting more modern solutions, with demand for wine preservation devices rising sharply in the past year.

The average price of a bottle of wine sold in the UK has risen to £6.34 – an 11 per cent rise in four years – according to research by the Wine and Spirit Trade Association (WSTA).

Matt Anslow, a wine specialist for online alcohol retailer ClickNDrink, said: ‘The cost of living crisis inevitably affects life’s little luxuries. As prices rise across pubs, bars and restaurants, consumers are keen to drink at home to save their money.

‘Wine preservation systems are the key to making your money go further.’

Once a bottle has been opened, the wine begins to oxidize. Red wine, champagne and sparkling wines can spoil in as little as a day, while white wine can usually last for about three days.

But wine preservation systems can stop this oxidation process and extend the life of the liquid by as much as six months.

Anslow added: ‘The cheapest and most popular method is a vacuum system consisting of a rubber stopper and a small hand pump.

‘Pumping the handle removes the oxygen from the bottle – when you can’t pump any more, the job is done.’

Waitrose said it had seen a 52 per cent increase in sales of the pumps in the past year, which can extend the life of a bottle by six to ten days and cost from £8.

However, Federica Zanghirella, vice-president of the UK Sommelier Association, said wine preservation systems with argon gas had the best results.

A product from the company Coravin, which retails for around £130, makes it possible to pour wine from a bottle without removing the cork.

Argos gas then ensures that oxygen does not touch the remaining wine, thus preserving the remaining liquid for up to six months. Experts recommend that red and white wines be refrigerated once opened and should be stored upright to reduce the surface area that interacts with the oxygen.

However, unopened bottles should be stored horizontally, in the dark, to keep the cork moist and slow down the oxidation process.

Ms. Zanghirella also debunked the myth that a spoonful of sparkling wine preserves it for longer. “This is not working at all,” she said. ‘Sparkling wine can only be preserved with a wine cork and can still only be kept for three days.’

Leftover wine can also be frozen for use in cooking or even in frozen cocktails – as favored by celebrity chef Nigella Lawson.

Opened spirits last much longer – between six months and a year – because they have a much higher alcohol content.

‘Dark spirits including brandy, whiskey and rum reach their peak flavor after six to eight months.

“After that, they will slowly change tastes,” Ms. Zanghirella said.

‘Clear spirits such as vodka, gin and tequila are a bit more stable in taste, but once the bottle is opened it should still be drunk within a year.

“All spirits should be stored out of direct sunlight with a tight lid to avoid evaporation of alcohol,” she added.