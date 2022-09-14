How you can get on the property ladder this year: Property expert Lloyd Edge reveals four strategies

With the Reserve Bank of Australia raising interest rates for five consecutive months this year, it is becoming increasingly difficult for first-time homebuyers to jump up the property ladder.

New research commissioned by real estate broker and property investment strategists Aus Property Professionals has revealed that as many as seven in 10 Australians (69 per cent) believe home ownership is out of reach for young adults without the help of their parents to make a down payment.

Lloyd Edge, founder and general manager of Aus Property Professionalssaid: “It’s unfortunate, but given the current circumstances, it’s not surprising that many young adults feel this way about home ownership.”

The 47-year-old real estate expert bought his first one-bedroom apartment when he was 28 with a teacher’s annual salary of $70,000 and today owns 18 properties worth an estimated $15 million.

With the right strategy, Mr. Edge believes the “Great Australian Dream” of homeownership is still possible and recommends implementing at least one of these four strategies — rent vesting, buying with family, living frugally, or doing your own thorough research.

Rent vesting

Rentvesting has become increasingly popular in recent years, with buyers renting where they want to live and buying an investment property in a suburb that they can afford.

Mr Edge said this is a great way for millennials to get ahead financially and build wealth over time while living in their ideal location.

“By renting where you want to live and buying an investment property where you can afford to buy, say in a regional area, you can get a foot on the first rung of the real estate ladder,” he said.

‘By using equity from the investment property, you can continue to expand your portfolio and work your way up to buying your dream home.’

But a possible disadvantage is that you have to pay rent and own house costs at the same time, such as municipal rates and home insurance.

Buy with family and friends

The latest research also pointed out that Aussies find it nearly impossible for single people to buy their own home without the support of a partner.

An anecdotal comment from the survey read: ‘It is VERY difficult for single people to buy their own house unless you have a huge wage. Buying with a partner or friend is still expensive, but more feasible.’

For this reason, Mr Edge recommends buying with family or friends to get into the real estate market faster.

“Working with family and friends to buy real estate makes it easier to save for a down payment,” he said.

“However, with this strategy you need to get legal advice and make sure everyone involved is fully on board with what to expect so the property doesn’t cause conflict and breakup later on.”

Economical living

Spending less than you earn and living below your means is essential to be able to save faster for a home deposit.

Mr Edge said unless you have a high income you should cut back on luxuries such as ordering takeout several times a week.

“Lenders will look at you more favorably for a loan if you can demonstrate that you are financially responsible and have a savings surplus every month,” he says.

“Living frugally will also give you some great financial habits for life and learn how to be careful with money.”

Do your research

To make smart financial decisions, it’s best to do your research, analyze your position and speak to an expert.

Mr Edge recommends researching the real estate markets thoroughly to get an “accurate understanding of the market value of the type of property you want to buy.”

“Look for comparable homes in the same area that have sold recently, and the average days on the market,” he said.

Also, never buy a property without doing your due diligence and having a construction and pest inspection done.

“If this all sounds overwhelming, a buying agent can help you through this process with their expert real estate market knowledge and negotiation skills, as well as doing all the due diligence for you.”