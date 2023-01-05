How yoga has turned into porn on TikTok

Since reaching the West in the late 1800s, yoga has become popular as both a sport and a tool for mindful relaxation, but instructors have warned that the practice has become too sexualized online.

American TikTok user Queen of the Ratelraised the alarm in late December when they pointed out that a quick search for the world “yoga” on the popular app turned up numerous clips of women mimicking highly graphic poses while wearing little to no clothing.

While many of us will scour popular channels like Yoga With Adrienne in January to kickstart a January health campaign, instructors warn that lesser-reputable teachers are moving the practice away from its spiritual and mindful roots.

Strictly alum Kristina Rihanoff, a veteran yoga master who co-owns the UK’s largest yoga and wellness center, Soo Yoga, told Femail she fears the sexualization of the practice could turn people away from yoga.

British and American yoga instructors have warned that the practice has become too sexualized online, after countless women shared videos of themselves doing suggestive poses in boikini’s

Many users were shocked to see the explicit videos lurking around the “yoga” tag; on TikTok.

User nimay.ndolo went viral with a video of her asking her followers to “type the word “yoga” into this app” before revealing “they show p****, they show p**** * to see. P***** and buttocks, 4K buttocks.’

Yoga instructor Nikita Desai said in a video commenting on Nimay’s clip, “It still amazes me how the algorithm allows this to be the spectacle of yoga.

“I think that’s what happens when an old, deep, meaningful spiritual practice that was meant for our mental and emotional well-being becomes overly sexualized and heavily whitewashed,” she added.

Highly suggestive videos are starting to populate social media under the search term ‘yoga’

Kristina, a former professional dancer who came to yoga in the early 2000s, offered her thoughts on the proliferation of these highly suggestive videos, admitting that she’s seen how the practice has changed over the years.

“As someone who’s been a yoga enthusiast for 20 years, I can see how social media trends shifted the focus of yoga from holistic to something of a ‘showcase’ of lean physiques, sexy outfits and ridiculously complicated poses,” she said. .

‘The purpose of yoga is to build strength, awareness and harmony in body and mind. It is a philosophy and a step-by-step guide to spiritual enlightenment. Sexualizing yoga takes us away from what this ancient philosophy is really about. It takes us away from the authentic roots of yoga,” she added.

TikTok user Queen of the Ratchet, left, was one of the first to notice the trend. Yoga instructor Nikita Desai, right, said she believes the videos surfaced because yoga is overly sexualized and heavily whitewashed

Kristina said she fell in love with yoga because it gave her space to relax and made her body more flexible.

She noted that while she knew the practice was highly Westernized by the time she started it, yoga was still about the “mental and physical well-being of the practitioners.’

The dancer added that she believes the sexualization of the practice is also being encouraged by yoga brands and social media outlets promoting the practice online.

“Instagram and TikTok have taken over our world and in yoga we are now seeing the exact opposite. I don’t believe it’s purely because yoga was just seen as a fitness trend,” she said.

Kristina said the practice of yoga should always maintain mindfulness and feel connected to the body over models in bikinis doing intricate poses, pictured

Nikita also said that some clothing brands also produce suggestive yoga clothes, which she says helps promote unattainable standards in the world of yoga that may put some off.

While she said she has no problem with yoga being a fitness trend, she noted that clothing companies influence the choice of clothing practitioners will wear.

“I think there’s a lot of influence from yoga apparel companies who ended up producing teeny-tiny bikini-style yoga outfits, which, let’s face it, I’ll never wear myself and I never see my students wearing it,” she said.

“When I watch skinny teens doing splits in pretty much any underwear and doing back bends where you can see the full body anatomy, it saddens me that a lot of people who might want to start yoga are turned off by that, or maybe feel that they will never be able to practice yoga.

“I think we should be more realistic about body types and what we would consider healthy.” It’s not about being skinny, it’s about being strong, physically, mentally and emotionally, and that should be reflected in yoga clothing brands.”

She added that as a 45-year-old mother of two, she believes the sexualized version of yoga will put some people off trying it.

“They already have a preconceived notion of those sexy poses of young girls doing pretzel poses and they think that’s what yoga is.

‘Yoga is many things and there is nothing wrong with doing complex poses. But why do we have to make it all about nearly naked people twirling their limps around their necks,” she added.

“Yoga should appeal to a wide range of ages and abilities and even disabilities.”

Kristina, who is qualified in many styles from pregnancy/postnatal yoga to chair yoga for people with mobility issues, added that even more physical varieties of the practice still have a wellness component.

“Ashtanga vinyasa classes are extremely packed with exercises that give you a stronger workout than some fitness classes, but they still need to be taught from the place of mindfulness and spirituality,” she said.

“You honor your body by training it to become stronger, more flexible and better.

“A lot of studios have a very holistic approach to practice, always starting with breathing and mindfulness in the movement, which is what really draws me to that kind of practice. To be honest. I never thought it was exercise.’

Meanwhile, Trish Whelan, who created the Soul Adventures yoga retreat, said she believes the sexualization of yoga stems from a larger trend.

“The sexualization of spirituality was inevitable because the spiritual ego can become problematic if it is not balanced,” she said.

Yoga poses on the edge of cliffs in bikinis is probably as far from the original practice of yoga as we can get.

“Let’s all remember why we came to this practice in the first place, let’s keep it sacred.”

