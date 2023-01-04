How working from home affects household gender roles, based on a new study

By Tara De Boer | CTVNews.ca writer

TORONTO (CTV network) — While many may have adapted to working from home since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, gender seems to play a role in who gets more leeway while working from home.

A new peer-reviewed study published in the journal Personnel Psychology found that among two-earner couples, both men and women performed more family-related duties when they worked from home. However, when women worked from home, men performed less housework. This was not the case for women when their husbands worked at home.

“Our findings provide timely implications for gender equality practice,” said Jasmine Hu, the study’s lead author and a professor of management at Ohio State University’s Fisher College of Business. CTVNews.ca in an email on Tuesday.

“We controlled for the pre-pandemic status of working from home and whether working from home was a requirement or a choice, and the results consistently showed that remote working had a direct impact on dual-income couples’ work and family experiences.”

Researchers at Ohio State University conducted two studies of workers in China and South Korea to determine how the status of working from home affects both members of dual-income households.

The study participants, which included cis-sex, dual-income heterosexual couples, completed two surveys about their work-from-home status and the amount of work and family tasks they completed each day for 14 consecutive workdays.

They also shared other helpful information while navigating life away from home, such as conflicts between work and family, how guilty they felt towards both their family members and their work, and their psychological withdrawal from their workplace and family.

The first study was conducted near the onset of the pandemic in mainland China and consisted of 172 married dual-income couples with at least one child. The second study was conducted more than a year later, from June to August 2021, and consisted of 60 dual-earner couples, some of whom had children, others who did not.

GENDER STEREOTYPES ‘ACTIVATED MORE EASILY’ AT HOME

The surveys showed that when both parties worked from home, they performed more family-related duties. However, when the women worked from home, men performed fewer family duties.

“We expected that employees’ work-from-home status, versus in-office status, would reduce spouses’ family task completion, but we only found such a crossover effect from wives to husbands,” Hu said.

The women in both studies were burdened with more guilt when they didn’t finish the housework or spend time with their family as a result of more office work — but the same findings emerged in only one of the two studies for men.

“When women workers work remotely due to the pandemic — by choice or necessity — their gender stereotypes are more easily activated, increasing the pressure to accommodate their family’s needs and increasing their family responsibilities,” said Hu. “We think it reflects traditional gender expectations so that women versus men are more considerate of the needs of their husbands and families when working from home.”

When the husbands surveyed had more flexible work schedules, women still performed significantly more housework while working at home rather than in the office.

However, when wives’ work arrangements were less flexible, husbands performed significantly more housework and family duties while working from home.

“Our findings show that dual-income husbands can provide more resources and support for their wives to perform remote tasks if they are flexible in scheduling their work time,” said Hu.

THE LONG-TERM IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON WORKING CONDITIONS

In a survey conducted by TravelPerk of global companies, the long-term effects of the pandemic at work are clear: 76 percent of companies will transition to a hybrid work model by 2022.

“As a landscape-scale crisis, the changes that COVID-19 brings to families can be long-lasting, so we expect the implications of our research findings could apply to post-crisis times,” Hu said. “The COVID-19 crisis, at least in the near future, may dramatically change the way workers work and how dual-income couples fulfill their work and family responsibilities.”

She added that organizations and decision-makers could consider giving their male employees more work flexibility so that they can better adapt to the crisis and restore the balance between personal and private life.

