How to work out how much an appliance costs to run

As we prepare for a difficult winter for millions of households facing far higher energy bills than this time last year, many will be looking at ways to save.

Bills will rise for many this month, even with the Energy Price Guarantee, which sets the price of electricity at 34p per kWh.

Many know that taking long showers and using a tumble dryer regularly can make monthly costs skyrocket – but what about other appliances and devices?

The energy price cap will set electricity at 34p per kWh, which means boiling a kettle will cost you around 8.5p

Basically, if you can work out how much energy an appliance uses per hour, you can make a decision about where to potentially cut back.

We’ve taken a handful of household appliances and shown you how to work out how much it costs to run per hour.

How to calculate how much energy your device uses

Each appliance has a power rating, usually expressed in watts (W) or kilowatts (kW) – 1000W = 1kW – ​​which tells you how much electricity is required to operate. The amount of electricity it uses depends on how long it is on.

The way to find out is to take the current rating of your device. In this case we have used the average power, but this will depend on the exact size and model of the appliance.

Multiply the unit’s wattage by the number of hours you use it per day and divide that number by 1000 to get the daily kilowatt-hour.

Electricity is sold by kWh, which usually appear as ‘units’ on your bill.

You can work out how much an appliance costs to run by multiplying the unit’s wattage by the number of hours you use it per day and then by the cost of electricity.

We’ve put together some numbers to show you how much your units cost when you run them.

Popular: Sales of deep fryers have soared in recent months as people turn to them instead of the oven

How much do cooking appliances cost per use?

Air fryers have become incredibly popular thanks to their speed, slow cookers are the choice for some, while many like to zap certain foods in the microwave for speed and ease.

If you use a 1500W air fryer for an average hour a day, it will use approximately 1.5 kilowatts of power when you use it.

You can then check how much you pay for your electricity per kilowatt hour to get a figure – currently electricity is capped at 34p/kWh (but some on fixed deals may pay less than that). That would mean an hour’s worth of frying would cost around 51p.

For a slow cooker, they can have an effect of all the way down to 200W. If you use it for five hours, it would cost 34p, or around 7p an hour.

Five minutes of use of a typical 800W microwave will only use a few pence of energy.

Meanwhile, the average fan oven uses 2.1kWh of electricity per hour – which translates to around 71p per hour.

The average price of gas per kWh in the UK is cheaper than electricity by 10.3p. The average energy consumption for a gas burner is 1.95 kW per hour – so for half an hour’s use you are talking about 10p.

Besides the hob and the oven, the kettle is probably the most used appliance in the kitchen.

If you use a 3000W boiler for an hour a day, that means it uses 3kW of electricity and will cost you £1.02 for an hour’s use.

But most people don’t boil a kettle for an hour at a time. The average kettle takes five minutes to boil, meaning it would cost you 8.5p to boil the kettle for a cup.

A piece of toast with your tea will add a few pennies more to your breakfast.

The average wattage of a toaster is 1000W, according to the Center for Sustainable Energy, meaning five minutes of use will cost around 3p.

Often the equipment has displayed watts – but if you are in doubt, take a look in the user manual.

HOW MUCH DEVICE COSTS TO USE Apparatus Average power rating* Price per hour Price per 10 minutes Kettle 3000W £1.02 17 p.m Dryer 2500W 85 p 14 p.m Oven 2100W 71 p 12 o’clock Washing machine 2100W 71 p 12 o’clock Hair dryer 2000W 68 p 11 p Hob 2000W 68 p 11 p Iron 1500W 51 p 9 p.m Toaster 1000W 34 p 6p Microwave 1000W 34 p 6p Vacuum 900W 31 p 5 p Desktop computer 140W 5 p 1 p Portable 50W 2 p – Broadband router 10W 1 p – Source: Center for Sustainable Energy *Average power varies depending on your device

How much do household appliances cost per use?

A washing machine is an indispensable appliance that most of us use several times a week, but how much does it cost?

The average washing machine uses 2100W according to the CSE – so for a two hour cycle this will cost you £1.42, or 71p an hour.

A two hour cycle on a 2500W tumble dryer will cost you around £1.70, or 85p an hour.

If you do two cycles a week, that’s £3.40 a week, £13.60 a month and £163.20 a year.

An iron can use as much as 1500W, meaning an hour of ironing will cost you 51p. Meanwhile, a vacuum cleaner uses an average of 900W, meaning an hour’s use will set you back 31p.

How efficient are your appliances? The Center for Sustainable Energy points out that sometimes an appliance with a higher wattage will use less power than one with a lower wattage because it is more efficient. A dishwasher rated at 2kW may have a higher wattage than a non-energy efficient one. Because it completes the cycle faster, it generally uses less energy. “Don’t judge the energy efficiency of a device by its output alone, especially if it’s thermostatically controlled or runs on a timed cycle,” says CSE. When you buy a new appliance, you should instead look at the energy label. Those rated A or above are the most efficient for their size.

Tumble dryer: A typical tumble dryer costs 85p an hour to run

How much does it cost to work from home?

Household appliances tend to use much more energy because they are larger and are used for longer periods of time.

The good news is that our technology and entertainment devices use far less energy, which is good news for those who work from home.

A desktop computer uses about 100W, or 0.1 kW, it costs about 3.4p to run for an hour. This means that if your computer is on for 8 hours a day, it will cost 27.2p to run for a day’s work.

A laptop uses even less energy – around 50W or 0.05kW according to the CSE, meaning it costs 2p an hour to run.

A broadband router uses approximately 10W, which means it costs around 1p to use per hour and 24p per day.

Similarly, using a 5W charger will cost you less than £1 a day, but the costs can add up in households that use a lot of tablets and phones. Try to charge your devices only when necessary.

The differences are often small at this level, and leaving a router on all day won’t save you much compared to the hassle of turning it off and on every day.

Sometimes some products can use more energy when they are turned on, so turning them off and on every day can prove counterproductive.