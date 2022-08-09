How women have three types of orgasms and they are categorized as a wave, an avalanche and a volcano

<!–

It was never mentioned during that memorable restaurant scene in the movie When Harry Met Sally. But women usually experience one of three types of orgasm, a study has suggested.

Researchers found that when their female volunteers climaxed, their pelvic floor muscles showed mainly one of three patterns: a “wave,” a “volcano,” or an “avalanche.”

Lead researcher James Pfaus, a professor of neuroscience at Charles University in Prague, Czech Republic, said the names refer to how the “pelvic floor movements appeared during the build-up to orgasm and the release of tension at orgasm.”

“The wave looks like undulations or successive contractions of tension and release at orgasm,” said Professor Pfaus.

‘The avalanche rides on a higher pelvic floor tension with contractions that lower the tension during orgasm.

“The volcano rides at a lower tension in the pelvic floor, but then explodes in tension and is released during orgasm.”

For the study, 54 women used a Bluetooth-connected vibrator, the Lioness, which detects the strength of pelvic floor contractions in two sensors on the sides and sends the data to a secure Internet server.

The women, who performed the tasks at home, were instructed to stimulate themselves to one orgasm and then turn the device off two minutes after orgasm was reached.

This was then repeated over several days.

The women were also asked to perform a control test, in which they inserted the vibrator but did not stimulate themselves.

Then the data was analysed. They showed that nearly 50 percent of the women (26) had “wave” orgasms, while 17 had “avalanches” and 11 “volcanoes.”

Professor Pfaus’s team, whose findings were published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine, have now turned their attention to how the three orgasmic styles are experienced by women.

“We’re doing a long-term study of women using the lioness to see how these different patterns are subjectively experienced as orgasms, as levels of pleasure, where much of the stimulation she induces comes from,” said Professor Pfaus.

It is hoped that the lioness can be used “like a Fitbit” to help women undergoing treatment for orgasmic disorders, or simply for self-examination.

In the 1989 rom-com When Harry Met Sally, Meg Ryan’s character loudly fakes an orgasm in a deli.