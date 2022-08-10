How WhatsApp is shaking up the industry as the chosen method of communication for top designers

It’s an open secret that fashion designers have long relied on encrypted messages to send confidential, creative work to their wider team via whatsapp.

They are located worldwide in different time zones and rely almost entirely on the app to share large files full of ideas, designs and sketches in the safest way possible.

The late creative director of menswear at Louis Vuitton, Virgil Abloh, was famous for it — he streamed thoughts and insights on the platform all day — and he may have started the trend, relying almost exclusively on the platform to connect with. his bigger team.

Now designers from Prada, Gucci, Versace and Balenciaga are all using the app to connect with their foreign partners.

On the last day of Milan fashion week in June, one of the most highly anticipated collaborations of this year was the new ‘HA HA HA’ collection from Harry Styles and Gucci.

Styles, and the creative director of the famous fashion house, Alessandro Michele, joined the other menswear previews as they showcased a myriad of designs that seemed to fit perfectly with the current heat wave in Europe.

Speaking of their collaboration, Michele described WhatsApp as the dynamic couple’s “moodboard”.

In fact, Michele is such a fan that he invited everyone in attendance to a recent Gucci fashion show via WhatsApp voice note.

Here’s why the fashion industry — along with over 2 billion other users — loves WhatsApp:

End-to-end encryption as standard: Unlike SMS/SMS, WhatsApp is always end-to-end encrypted.

IP, messages and voice memos are never accessible to third parties – not even WhatsApp.

Whether you’re planning a fashion show, sharing new designs, or sending top-secret information, you’ll never have to worry about unwanted snoops.

Encrypted Backups: For an extra layer of security, WhatsApp also allows you to protect your backups with end-to-end encryption, including messages, media, voice messages, video calls, and chat backups.

Disappearing Messages: Not every message has to stick around forever.

WhatsApp’s disappearing messages allows group chat messages to disappear in 24 hours, 7 days or 90 days – the choice is yours.

View once: For more privacy, you can send photos and videos that you can only view once.

Once the recipient opens the photo or video, it will disappear from the chat forever.

Reliable Location Sharing: Next time you’re in the same city as your fashion industry friends or colleagues, you can easily find them IRL with real-time location sharing.

When patchy service is an issue, WhatsApp is the best, fastest, and most reliable option: it’s structurally designed to work quickly and reliably in low-bandwidth areas.

International Travel Friendly: Especially when traveling abroad, many businesses (local hotels, fashion houses, airlines, and more) use WhatsApp to make communicating easy.

What’s more, WhatsApp works on both iOS and Android devices, meaning there’s no dreaded ‘green bubble’ when sending messages abroad.