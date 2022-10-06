How we compiled the FT-Nikkei Investing in America ranking

In 1838, Charles Darwin decided to propose to his cousin Emma Wedgewood. To come to a decision, he wrote down all the reasons for and against the marriage. Reasons in favor included “constant companion (and friend in old age)”, while reasons against were “forced to visit relatives” and “terrible loss of time”.

Deciding which US cities are most attractive to foreign investors should be a less emotionally charged exercise. But in one respect the decision is not so different from Darwin’s: it means choosing what is important, and how much.

Recommended

to produce the FT-Nikkei Investing in America rankingWe have collected data on the economic, regulatory and social characteristics of US cities and the preferences of foreign investors. By combining that data into an overall ranking, we had to judge what is important to a diverse group of people with different individual goals.

Overall, we are confident that our approach has produced an interesting and meaningful index. But it’s important to recognize that other people could have made different choices with the same data. That’s why we explain here what we could have done differently and why we made the choices we made.

Choosing the cities

We narrowed our selection to cities in 50 states and DC with populations over 250,000, based on location data from the 2020 census.

Last year, these cities captured 45 percent of all new foreign business projects in the U.S., about one-fifth of the country’s foreign direct investment — that is, cross-border investments that create new jobs and facilities — according to fDi Markets, an information provider owned of the Financial Times. This does not mean that rural areas are not attractive places for foreign investors. If you’re building a big warehouse, they can be even more attractive than the cities we’ve picked.

But we wanted to look at places with a steady flow of FDI, places where any industry could find a home. We also wanted to look at places with larger and more diverse populations, which are more accessible and perhaps more comfortable for people from all over the world.

We looked at census locality data because many factors — business regulation, office rent, school quality — vary drastically within a metropolitan area. Many New Yorkers would probably wish they paid the housing costs of Newark, New Jersey, where prices are 61 percent cheaper.

We used data from metropolitan areas when city-level data was not available or when lines were more difficult to draw. For example, Dallas and Fort Worth share the same international airport. The number of international flights from Dallas-Fort Worth was assigned to both cities in our ranking.

Choosing the categories

The best place for foreign affairs is not one-size-fits-all. A fintech company and a factory have very different priorities when it comes to what they are looking for in a location.

Through an analysis of press releases, interviews and surveys, we identified and measured some of the common features of each city that make it shine for international business. Aside from access to specific markets, we found that skilled workers and a friendly business environment topped the list for foreign investors. Below you will find more information about each category and how we chose to measure it.

Business environment

This category looks at taxes, regulations and costs. We compared cities based on their corporate tax, sales tax, property tax, tax incentives, rent and energy costs. We also conducted a survey with the State International Development Organizations (Sido) on how well city and state corporate policies supported FDI goals.

sources: Commercial advantageFT-Nikkei and Sido Survey, GIS planning, Clearinghouse for sales tax, Tax Foundation, US Census, wavteq

Foreign Business Needs

This category looks at the extent to which cities’ policies and infrastructure help international business. In this category, we compared cities by their number of international flights, distance to a port, internet connectivity and FDI services. We partnered with Sido to track how many employees cities and states have committed to attracting foreign direct investment, whether they have investor platforms and whether they help with location selection, market strategy, supply chain sourcing, regulation and mergers and takeovers.

sources: Broadband nowFT-Nikkei and Sido research, GIS planning, OAG

Staff and talent

Talent tops the list for foreign investors. Aside from proximity to customers, fDi Markets analysis of company announcements showed that skilled labor was the most cited reason for foreign direct investment in the US in 2021.

We compared cities based on their share of graduates, the size of their working age population, the number of nearby universities and the freedom of their labor market. Labor market freedom refers to how much leeway the private sector has when it comes to hiring and rewarding workers. It is modeled after the economic freedom index compiled by Canadian think tank the Fraser Institute and research by Dean Stansel, a professor at Southern Methodist University who also worked on the Fraser Institute index.

sources: Institute of Economic Policy, GIS planning, minimum wage.org, unionstats.com, US Census

Quality of life

We focused on the basics here: cost of living, travel times, crime risk, and school quality.

Many things are important to people when choosing a place to live and work: good weather, access to nature, political preference, proximity to family and friends. Many of the positives that we would have liked to include are difficult to measure or difficult to update each year. With other factors, even labeling it as positive or negative would in fact be a political decision.

sources: Applied Geographical Solutions, GIS planning, niche

Openness

This category looks at diversity. We measured cities by the size of their foreign-born population and their racial diversity score — the probability that people of different races will be selected in a random sample of two.

Source: US Census

Investment trends

This category looks at how well cities attracted investment in 2021. We compared cities based on their new foreign and domestic direct investment per capita.

Source: fDi Markets

Aftercare

Ensuring that companies are supported once they are established can go a long way in attracting foreign direct investment. A quarter of all greenfield FDI projects in the US last year were extensions of existing investments.

Through our partnership with Sido, we surveyed cities to see if they had officials dedicated to supporting the long-term needs of businesses and communicating regulatory changes. We also tracked whether they helped relocate and integrate employees, advised on new investments, or provided export and promotional services.

Sources: FT-Nikkei and SIDO survey

What about. . . ?

There were a lot of variables we wanted to include that didn’t make it. There were also many variables that we could not have explored that we might have used. In the end, we built our ranking with variables that were relevant, current and readily available.

We wanted to remain as objective as possible when measuring and ranking cities. The prominence of issues in the political realm – abortion, gun control, marijuana law – is something only individual companies can decide.

Combine the data

A major challenge we faced in building the index was deciding how to combine different types of data. The variables in our data set represent different kinds of things: people, money, distance, time. Some variables are percentages, some are scores on other indices, others are ordinal scales, with some cities scoring higher than others.

Each of these variables must be displayed on the same scale so that they can be added together. This is a different issue than deciding how much weight to give to different things. It’s about choosing how different types of data are represented in an equivalent way.

A common approach to these types of tasks is to measure for each variable how far each city’s score deviates from the average score, relative to the variation in the scores. This works well for variables that are centered symmetrically about the mean, but it works less well for variables that don’t have this “normal” shape.

Imagine two variables where the scores are between 0 and 100. In one, the average is 50 and most cities score between 30 and 70. In the other, most cities score between 0 and 20, but some cities score between 20 and 50, and some outliers score between 50 and 100.

In the first case, about half of the cities score below average. In the second, more than half of the cities score below average. The median city – the one in the middle if you list them from lowest to highest score – will score lower in the second case than the first, and the best city will score higher. Some cities would gain an unfair advantage because of differences in the shape of the variables.

One way to deal with this is to ignore the raw scores and use the ranks of the cities instead. This solves the problem of differently shaped data, but at a high cost, because you end up throwing away all information about the size of the differences between cities.

Ideally, you’d like to strike a balance between these two extremes, and the approach we’ve taken is just that. First, we transform skewed variables so that they have a more normal shape. Second, we measure the variation of the scores around the median rather than around the mean. Third, we put a limit on the minimum and maximum standardized scores, so any cities whose scores fall outside this range are drawn to the fringes.

This reduces the effect of differences in the distribution of variables and prevents outliers from gaining a disproportionate advantage, while preserving much of the information about the size of the differences between the cities within each measure.

The standardized scores for the variables within each category are combined into a weighted sum to create a category index. Each category index is scaled from 0 to 100, and the total score is a weighted sum of the category indices.