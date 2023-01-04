How Waze founder Uri Levine helps others navigate their path to success

Founding and then selling one of the most successful startups in the world would be enough for most people to retire happily.

But not serial entrepreneur Uri Levine. The co-founder of Waze, the navigation app used by millions of motorists, Levine remains as driven as ever.

“I never finish,” says Levine, 57. ‘I want to change the world and make it a better place and solving problems is the way to do it.’

More motivated than ever: Serial entrepreneur Uri Levine sold Waze in 2013 to Google for $1.15 billion

Known for helping users avoid troublesome traffic jams, Waze was born in 2007 to address congestion problems in Tel Aviv, Levine’s hometown. It refines traffic routes using real-time information from its 150 million monthly users.

Waze was sold to Google in 2013 for $1.15 billion. Levine left the next day, but has since been involved with several other startups, including Moovit, his second unicorn (a company reaching a valuation of more than $1 billion).

Sort of like a Waze for public transport, Intel bought Moovit in 2020 for $1bn (£830m).

Today, Levine has ten active startups, each trying to tackle a single problem. And the father of five wants to help others do the same.

He has written a book, ‘Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solution: A Handbook for Entrepreneurs’, to guide them in building their own highly valued companies.

Includes Levine’s top tips on unicorns, firing, hiring, fundraising, understanding users, going international, and deciding when to sell.

Levine founded Waze along with fellow Israelis Ehud Shabtai and Amir Shinar. It relies on users to act as traffic cops, flagging and sending updates about accidents, road works, traffic jams, etc.

Waze adds this to calculate the best possible routes. It was launched commercially in 2008 with around 2,500 registered users.

When Google bought Waze in 2013, there were nearly 50 million. There are more than 700 million users to date.

Was it the right decision to sell? “When you make a decision, you don’t know what it would be like if you had chosen a different path, so by definition it’s the right one,” says Levine.

“Yes, Waze is worth a lot more today, but what we don’t know is if Waze would have become what it is today without the decision we made.”

Google has its own navigation service, Google Maps, and last month the company announced it would merge the teams working on Waze and Google Maps, though they will continue to run as separate apps.

Will it be the next merger of the two applications?

“I left the day after the acquisition, so everything since then is partial knowledge or a guess,” he admits.

‘The assumption is that if you merge them, what you get will be better, but we don’t know that. Both have built very differentiating features and many people don’t like the change.’

Route Finder: Waze was born in 2007 to address congestion issues in Tel Aviv, Levine’s hometown.

The sales allowed Levine, who unsurprisingly hates traffic and uses his bike to get around, to focus on other startups, some he believes will have a bigger impact than Waze.

There’s We Ski, an online booking platform for ski vacations; Fair Fly, which enables significant savings on airline tickets by tracking price changes and agritech (agriculture and technology) company See Tree, which helps growers track the health and productivity of their trees .

His entrepreneurial streak began in childhood. “I was always exploring and questioning things and coming up with crazy ideas,” he explains. ‘My dad was like, ‘Try it.’ So the idea of ​​trying and failing has been with me since I was a kid.’

And serving in the Israel Defense Forces prepared him well. “A lot of good things come out of this that help you later as an entrepreneur: you mature faster, you establish leadership skills, and you feel like giving up is not an option,” he says.

In 2021, Levine, a ski instructor, suffered a serious skiing accident and was unable to ski for a year. He recently returned to the slopes. ‘When people asked me if my love of skiing had ended, I would answer: ‘Never’. Never give up on your passion, and definitely not on your startup,” he says.

There were times when he admits that Waze came close to dying: “When we were looking to raise our second round of funding in 2010, we didn’t have enough traction outside of Israel and while we were trying to figure things out, we were running out of money.” ‘

Waze has changed the startup ecosystem in Israel, which is now home to around 100 Israeli-founded unicorns, second only to the US.

“There are a lot more unicorns out there than there were ten years ago, and Waze was potentially a beacon for the rest of the industry, with a lot of entrepreneurs telling me they want to be bigger than Waze, and I hope they do,” Levine says.

Fall in Love with the Problem, Not the Solution: A Handbook for Entrepreneurs (published by Watkins) will be released on January 17