How war between China and Taiwan could spark a shortage of smartphones, computers and brake sensors

Major concerns have arisen in the tech industry over supply if China were to invade Taiwan amid rising tensions between the two countries.

Experts have said the world’s most advanced chip factory on the island would become ‘non-operational’, sending the global supply chain into chaos – resulting in a shortage of smartphones, computers and brake sensors.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has visited Taiwan despite repeated warnings from the Chinese not to do so, alleging it is a “violation of the one-China principle.”

She landed in Taipei earlier this morning and was greeted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu, before China’s Foreign Ministry immediately rejected the move, calling it a “serious disregard for China’s strong opposition.”

Apple’s chipmaker, the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), has warned that a war between Taiwan and China would make “everyone losers,” leading to economic turmoil.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu, pictured, said earlier this week that the chipmakers’ factory, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, could not operate if the Chinese invaded because it cannot be controlled “by force.”

Liu stressed it would spark a supply chain crisis that would extend into the US, which last month passed a bill to fix the shortage.

TSMC chairman Mark Liu said earlier this week that the chipmakers' factory, the world's largest semiconductor manufacturer, could not operate if the Chinese invaded.

He told CNN: ‘No one can control TSMC by force. If you undertake a military force or an invasion, you will render the TSMC factory useless.

“Because this is such an advanced manufacturing facility, it relies on a real-time connection to the outside world, to Europe, to Japan, to the US, from materials to chemicals to spare parts to engineering software and diagnostics.”

He urged Beijing to think twice before taking action, as China accounts for 10 percent of the TSMC’s business.

Liu stressed it would spark a supply chain crisis that would extend into the US, which passed a bill last month to fix the shortage.

Taiwan produced more than 60 percent of the world’s semiconductors last year, and Liu urged all sides to think about ways to avoid war so that the “motor of the world economy can keep humming.”

He added that lessons should be learned from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, as the war there has created a “loss, loss, loss” situation for the Western world as well as Russia and Ukraine.

Pelosi’s visit makes her the most senior US official to visit the island in 25 years.

Why China has set its sights on Taiwan China and Taiwan have a longstanding dispute over the island’s sovereignty. China considers Taiwan part of its territory, more precisely a province, but many Taiwanese want the island to become independent. From 1683 to 1895, Taiwan was ruled by the Chinese Qing Dynasty. After Japan claimed its victory in the First Sino-Japanese War, the Qing government forced Taiwan to cede to Japan. The island fell under the rule of the Republic of China after World War II, with the consent of its allies the US and the UK. The leader of the Chinese Nationalist Party, Chiang Kai-shek, fled to Taiwan in 1949 and established his government after losing the civil war to the Communist Party and its leader Mao Zedong. Chiang’s son continued to rule Taiwan after his father and began to democratize Taiwan. In 1980, China came up with a “one country, two systems” formula that would give Taiwan significant autonomy if it accepted Chinese reunification. Taiwan rejected the offer. Taiwan, with its own constitution and democratically elected leaders, is widely accepted in the West as an independent state. But its political status remains unclear.

It infuriated China, which considers the self-governing island nation its own territory, despite never having ruled it.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has threatened to unite the two nations by force, with Beijing’s People’s Liberation Army holding live fire drills in direct rebuttal to the White House’s insistence.

The exercises will take place from August 4-7, when the PLA will “conduct key military exercises and training activities, including live-fire drills in the following maritime areas and their airspace bounded by lines converging,” the state news agency Xinjua News Agency said. .

In addition, Taipei claimed that more than 20 Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s airspace on the day of Pelosi’s visit. As speaker’s Air Force C40 approached Taipei, Chinese Air Force Su-35 fighter jets crossed the Taiwan Strait, local media reported.

The White House defended Pelosi’s right to go to Taiwan, even as President Joe Biden’s administration pointed out that the speaker makes her own decisions.

They added that she heads another branch of government and that no changes have been made to the United States’ one-China policy, with the administration warning Beijing not to harm the speaker.

Eight US F-15 fighter jets and five tanker planes have taken off from a US base in Okinawa to provide protection for Pelosi’s flight, NHK reported.

Taiwan gave Pelosi a warm welcome. The island’s tallest building, TAIPEI 101, was lit with a welcome message to Speaker Pelosi and supporters held up welcome signs at the hotel where she is said to be staying.

Her visit, which has never been announced publicly for security reasons, is part of a wider journey she is taking to Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea and Japan.