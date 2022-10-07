How to use a bubble wand: Things we've been doing wrong our whole lives

Followers have mixed reviews about the supposed ‘correct’ method

A couple have shared the ‘correct’ way to use a bubble wand when entertaining children, leaving thousands of fellow parents stunned.

Instead of waving the wand through the air, US parents Cullen and Katie claim you’re supposed to quickly move the wand in and out of the tube as you blow into it.

This, as they demonstrated on TikTok, creates a ‘rapid fire effect’ of bubbles through the air.

Katie (left) uses a bubble wand by waving it through the air, which turns out to be the wrong method. Cullen (right) performs the presumed correct method, rapidly moving the wand in and out of the pipe while blowing

In the video, Cullen presented Katie with a bubble wand and asked her how she would normally use it.

The mother immediately started waving the wand through the air to create bubbles and asked ‘how could there be any other way’.

“I was today years old when I learned that apparently it’s not the right way,” Cullen said.

To demonstrate the correct method, Cullen held the wand upright and began moving the wand in and out of the tube while blowing to create bubbles.

‘Oh my god.. what the hell. Are you kidding me?’ said the surprised mother.

“I mean, it looks kind of dirty,” she laughed.

The parents also believe that this method will prevent spillage.

“Do you know how many times the kids spill the bubbles?” Katie said.

‘They would have a field day with this method and they wouldn’t get so frustrated that it kept messing up, it’s great.’

Cullen and Katie are a married couple with two children who share videos of their family life on social media

The video has been played over 18 million times, and while most people love it, others disagree with the method.

‘This is amazing! Lol, one woman said.

‘Thanks. I clearly did it wrong. Me and my grandson hold it in front of a fan and let bubbles fly,” said one grandmother.

“Can’t be caught making bubbles like this,” one man joked.

Some felt this method was as difficult as cleaning up spills.

‘No, it’s too windy. Just waste it, kids. So pop the bubbles and leave the empty bubble wand in the yard for the next 5 years,” said one woman.

Another woman said the two different methods give a choice between ‘almost throwing my shoulder out’ and ‘hyperventilating’.