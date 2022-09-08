How Ukrainian counter-attacks have left Russian forces at risk of collapse

It is an outcome few could have hoped for. But 10 days after Ukraine’s generals announced the start of their first major counter-attack against Russian forces, the road to victory is beginning to become clearer.

Clever tactics saw the Ukrainian commanders move Russian troops to the south of the country before being pinned down with a counter-attack around the city of Kherson.

Some of Putin’s best men are now nearly trapped in the city, bullied by Ukrainian artillery and with no easy way to retreat across the Dnipro River after HIMARS attacks destroyed key bridges.

That gave Ukraine the chance to set up a second – surprise – counterattack east of the city of Kharkiv, with a ‘fist’ of tanks and infantry pushing through thinned defenses yesterday.

Those troops are now advancing rapidly, threatening important supply lines to Donbas. Like dr. Mike Martin, an ex-British army officer now at King’s College, said it on Twitter yesterday: ‘If [Ukraine] if you can manage that, it’s serious rotation time.’

Putin faces another embarrassing defeat in the face. If his forces are forced to withdraw from Kherson and stop their attack on Donbas, even he will have a hard time playing off the invasion as a success.

Meanwhile, Ukraine applauds its successes. According to a commander speaking out today, troops have now recaptured a total of 270 square miles of territory across both fronts — a long way from victory, but no mean feat.

Here MailOnline examines how Ukraine brought the war to this crucial point…

Ukraine is carrying out two major attacks – the first in the south of the country, near Kherson, where some 30,000 Russian soldiers are said to be pinned down. The second attack was launched east of Kharkov yesterday and slammed through the lightly defended Russian front line

On to victory? A Ukrainian soldier jumps for joy and waves to his comrades as they ride atop armored vehicles en route to the front lines in Kherson

Kherson

Ukraine made no secret of its plans to take back this southern city.

Kherson, the only regional capital captured by Russian forces since February, spans the Dnipro River – giving Putin’s men their only access to the western bank and keeping his hopes of attacking Odessa’s port alive.

For weeks, officials told anyone who wished they would come and retake it, and followed their threats of rocket and bomb attacks on nearby bridges, railways, ammunition depots, airports and command posts.

That convinced Russia that the threat was real, and led to a massive shift of men and equipment to the area. About a dozen battalions have passed through and have shifted from eastern Donbas to Kherson since May.

By the time Ukraine launched its attack on August 29 – with southern command spokesman Nataliya Gumenyuk saying the first line of defense had been breached – an estimated 30,000 troops had been stationed there.

Ukraine launched its much-hyped attack in Kherson on August 29, claiming to have breached the Russian frontline. Since then it has progressed along three axes – one from Davydiv Brid, which has gained the most ground, another to the south along the Dnipro River which has made modest gains, and a third to the south, which has had mixed success

Kiev’s men make slow but steady advance into Kherson, trapping an estimated 30,000 Russian troops in the region – many of them all, but getting trapped west of the Dnipro River after key bridge crossings were destroyed

According to an analysis by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian troops have been advancing along three broad fronts since late August.

The most successful attack was south of the town of Davydiv Brid to Beryslav, an important river crossing, in which Ukrainian forces forced the poorly armed 109th Regiment of the Donetsk People’s Republic to fall back.

The Kiev men have now moved about eight miles south of their original position as fierce fighting continues.

Another slow but steady advance also occurred south of Kryvyi Rih, with Ukraine retaking a handful of small towns and villages and pushing Russia back to the Dnipro River.

The third front is between the Ukrainian-occupied city of Mykolaiv and Kherson itself, where the Kiev men have had mixed success.

ISW analysts believe they have made some progress along the Dniprovs’ka Gulf coast towards the village of Oleksandrivka, but in reality have pushed back along the major M-14 highway connecting the two cities.

Contrary to the loud build-up of the attack, which appeared to be aimed at alerting Russia, Ukraine has said little about the operation now that it is underway — and has urged people not to post images of it online.

Both sides claim that the other is suffering heavy casualties in the fighting without giving any indication of their own.

Kharkiv

Kharkiv has been a forgotten frontline for months. Since Ukrainian forces reached the Russian border in mid-May – and then were pushed back – not much attention has been paid to the fighting here.

But that all changed yesterday when Ukraine launched a surprise attack in the east of the city, penetrating Russian lines weakened by the withdrawal of troops to Kherson and storming more than 20 miles in one day.

ISW estimates they captured some 255 square miles in one fell swoop, with videos showing dozens of dead or captured Russian troops — including a lieutenant colonel — and overrun positions.

Balakliya, a town that formerly housed important Russian bases and ammunition depots, was abandoned late yesterday, Russian military sources said.

Desperate Russian war bloggers suggested that the city of Izyum, the staging post for Putin’s wider attack on the Donbas, was likely to be the next target. dr. Martin of King’s College argued that an important rail junction in the town of Kup’yans’k was the real target of the operation.

Ukraine launched a surprise counter-attack east of Kharkiv on September 7, pushing off more than 20 miles of fighting in a single day after using a ‘fist’ of tanks and infantry to punch through poorly defended Russian front lines

Russian soldiers are heavily attacked by Ukrainian troops somewhere in Kharkiv, after Ukrainian troops broke through the frontline and quickly began to take territory

Capturing the crossing would sever the main rail link between the Russian city of Belgorod and Izyum, depriving Putin’s troops in the Donbas of supplies — specifically the thousands of artillery shells they need every day to continue their attacks.

dr. Martin of King’s College wrote: “Ukraine is taking advantage of the thinned Russian front lines to try to capture that railway junction that will cut supplies to Izyum, causing most of that front to collapse.”

If that were to happen, it would mean that Putin would have to give up even his most modest war goal of taking all of Donbas. It may also mean that troops must withdraw from the area they have already conquered to avoid being surrounded and captured.

In his overnight video address on Wednesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also reported success in the Kharkiv region.

“This week we have good news from the Kharkov region. You have probably already seen reports of the activities of Ukrainian defenders, and I think every citizen is proud of our warriors,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky’s presidential adviser, Oleksiy Arestovych, also spoke on Wednesday about Ukrainian gains near Kharkiv, saying they would help disrupt supplies to Russian troops in the area and potentially lead to their encirclement.