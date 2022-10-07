How two best friends got MARRIED to exploit Centrelink loophole, become full-time climate activists

A young Australian has revealed how they decided to marry their best friend so they could take advantage of a Centrelink loophole and become full-time climate activists.

In an anonymous piece written for the youth website Pedestrian on Thursday, the young writer revealed that the two friends – who are not in a relationship – have been living out of a car and struggling to get by without government assistance.

The author claimed they were unable to access Centrelink payments as independents because they are both under the age of 22, when people are automatically considered independent.

For that reason, the author said, they entered into a marriage that was purely business.

“For us, getting married meant we could be full-time climate activists who hopefully can afford food and continue to live out of our car,” the anonymous Aussie wrote.

But according to Centrelink, young people under the age of 22 can prove their independence by working more than a certain number of hours each week.

The piece neglected to mention whether the married couple worked or if they are even able to work full-time jobs.

A young Australian has revealed how she and her best friend got married while in the boot of their car to access Centrelink payments (above a share)

The couple of youth activists eloped in the back of their car without any ceremony, their platonic marriage was purely business, not even their parents know (above a stock)

The author explained that the two friends filled out the marriage forms from their trunk and officially eloped by the light of their laptop.

The author revealed the couple will continue their marriage until they both turned 22 and could apply for separate Centrelink payments.

‘I didn’t want to get married. Neither did Hannah. But we knew we couldn’t make ends meet if we didn’t,’ the anonymous youth wrote.

Neither of the two best friends have told their parents about the situation.

The piece did not mention why the couple had not informed their families.

It also did not explain why they could not be released as self-employed by their parents, which would make them eligible for under-22 payments.

The author did not specifically mention why she needed to access the Centrelink payments (above) or why her parents would not sign documents allowing them to be independent in the eyes of Australian welfare

The author said the friends had discovered a ‘crack in the system’ which allowed disadvantaged people to assert independence over their lives.

“As it stands, young, vulnerable people are unable to receive the payments they need. Queer people and those from domestically abusive homes who can’t just ask their parents to sign a form allowing them to be independent have it especially bad,’ the author wrote.

‘I was luckier than most. Hannah and I were both in the same situation and of the same age. Neither of us were particularly interested in the idea of ​​marriage as a life goal, so we were happy to use our proverbial marriage badge as long as necessary.’

The play received a mixed reaction on social media.

On Twitter, publisher Jim Malo wrote: ‘These two are full time climate activists and they married each other just so they can get job seekers. A huge decision no one should have to make to access welfare.’

Supporters backed the couple, with one saying they were not taking advantage of Centrelink.

‘They got married which is the main qualifying factor and they have to complete jobseeker tasks to keep up their payments,’ the Twitter user wrote.

One of the coolest pieces I’ve had the pleasure of publishing for a contributor – these two are full time climate activists and they married each other just so they can get job seekers. A huge decision that no one has to make to access welfare. https://t.co/m5UdnwCXqf — Jim Malo (@thejimmalo) 5 October 2022

Another user wrote: ‘My child and his girlfriend have considered this. Neither of them wants to get married, but may be the only option. It is crazy that they are not considered self-employed at 18, as FTB (family tax benefit) & child support to the parents stop at 18…”.

‘I don’t blame them (to be honest). I think we may see more people getting married platonically to gain access to things that wouldn’t be available to them otherwise. Very smart. People shouldn’t have to jump through hoops for something like this but you do what you have to survive,’ wrote another.

But there were critics of the new couple, with one person replying: ‘The real loophole here is that they are not jobseekers but scammers. Why don’t you write a follow-up to the loophole they find to dodge (Work For the Dole)?’

‘What about getting a job and being part-time activists?’ asked another user.