How to Watch Super Bowl in 2023

The best way to watch the Super Bowl Coverage is to attend the game in person. If you can’t make it to the game, the next best thing is to watch it live. There are a number of ways to do this read this guide:

Watch Super Bowl on Roku

If you’re a Roku user you can watch the Super Bowl live stream on your device by subscribing to NFL Game Pass. Game pass also offers a free 7 day trial for new subscribers.

NFL Game Pass will give you live access to Super Bowl 2023, so that you can watch every bit of action from the comfort of your home. All you need is a Roku device and you’re good to go.

To watch Super Bowl on Roku, follow these steps:

Create an account on NFL Game Pass. Once you have an account, download the NFL Game Pass Roku channel. Open the channel and log in using your NFL Game Pass credentials. Once you’re logged in, you can watch Super Bowl live on Roku.

Watch Super Bowl on Android with NFL Game Pass

NFL Game Pass is also available on Android, so if you’re a fan of American football and have an Android device, you can watch Super Bowl 2023 on your device.

To watch Super Bowl on Android, follow these steps:

Create an account on NFL Game Pass. Once you have an account, download the NFL Game Pass app from Google Play Store. Open the app and log in using your NFL Game Pass credentials. Once you’re logged in, you can watch Super Bowl live on your Android.

Watch Super Bowl on iPhone with NFL Game Pass

If you’re a fan of American football and have an iPhone, you can watch Super Bowl 2023 on your device.

To watch Super Bowl on iPhone and iPad, follow these steps:

Create an account on NFL Game Pass. Once you have an account, download the NFL Game Pass app from the App Store. Open the app and log in using your NFL Game Pass credentials. Once you’re logged in, you can watch Super Bowl live on your iPhone.

Watch Super Bowl on Xbox One with NFL Game Pass

If you’re a fan of American football and have an Xbox One, you can watch Super Bowl 2023 on your device.

To watch Super Bowl on Xbox One, follow these steps:

Create an account on NFL Game Pass. Once you have an account, download the NFL Game Pass app from Microsoft Store. Open the app and log in using your NFL Game Pass credentials. Once you’re logged in, you can watch Super Bowl live on your Xbox One.

Watch Super Bowl on PlayStation 4 with NFL Game Pass

If you’re a fan of American football and have a PlayStation 4, you can watch Super Bowl 2023 on your device.

To watch Super Bowl on PlayStation 4, follow these steps:

Create an account on NFL Game Pass. Once you have an account, download the NFL Game Pass app from PlayStation Store. Open the app and log in using your NFL Game Pass credentials. Once you’re logged in, you can watch Super Bowl live on your PlayStation 4.

How to Watch Super Bowl Live Stream Free with FuboTV

FuboTV is one of the best options for watching sports online. And, if you’re a fan of American football you can watch the Super Bowl live with FuboTV.

FuboTV offers a free 7 days trial for new subscribers, so if you want to watch Super Bowl live stream free on FuboTV, you can subscribe to their free trial and watch the game for free.

To watch Super Bowl live stream on FuboTV, follow these steps:

Visit FuboTV website. Fill out the registration form. Activate your account. Once you have an account, add the channel you want to watch.

How to Watch Super Bowl Live Stream Free with Sling TV

Sling TV is one of the best options for watching sports online. And, if you’re a fan of American football you can watch the Super Bowl live with Sling TV.

Sling TV offers a free 7 days trial for new subscribers, so if you want to watch Super Bowl live stream free on Sling TV, you can subscribe to their free trial and watch the game for free.

To watch Super Bowl live stream on Sling TV, follow these steps:

Visit Sling TV website. Fill out the registration form. Activate your account. Once you have an account, add the channel you want to watch.

How to Watch Super Bowl Live Stream Free with DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now is one of the best options for watching sports online. And, if you’re a fan of American football you can watch the Super Bowl live with DirecTV Now.

DirecTV Now offers a free 7 days trial for new subscribers, so if you want to watch Super Bowl live stream free on DirecTV Now, you can subscribe to their free trial and watch the game for free.

To watch Super Bowl live stream on DirecTV Now, follow these steps:

Visit DirecTV Now website. Fill out the registration form. Activate your account. Once you have an account, add the channel you want to watch.

