How to Watch ‘Shantaram’ Starring Charlie Hunnam

Life on the run is a heart-pounding adventure in Shantaramthe latest drama thriller series with none other than Charlie Hunnam. Joining Hunnam in his quest for redemption is a selection of talented actors, namely: Fayssal Bazzi, Antonia Desplat, Rachel Kamath, Vincent Perez, Sujaya Dasgupta, Elektra Kilbey, Matthew Joseph, Shubham Sarafi, Alyy Khanand Gabrielle Scharnitzky.





The brainchild of Eric Warren Singerwriter of American crowdsthe show is mainly based on the novel of the same name written by Gregory David Roberts. In addition to Singer, the rest of the production team consists of writer, executive producer and showrunner Steve Lightfootdirectors Justin Kurzel, Bharat Nalluri, Iain B. MacDonaldand executive producers Andrea Barron, Nicole Clemensand Steve Golin.

The original story follows an Australian bank robber who flees the country to India in an attempt to hide from the authorities. Inspired by Roberts’ own life, Shantaram is packed with exciting action sequences with emotional moments that will keep you looking for the protagonist.

Here you can watch Shantaram.

Image via Apple TV+

Does Shantaram stream online?

Yes. Shantaram airs exclusively on Apple TV+.

Watch on Applet TV+

How many episodes does Shantaram have?

Image via Apple TV+

There are a total of 12 episodes in the show.

When will Shantaram premiere?

Shantaram will be released worldwide on Friday, October 14, 2022. The first three episodes of the series will premiere on the first release day. A new episode will follow every week until December 16, 2022.

Can you stream Shantaram without Apple TV+?

Image via Apple TV+

Unfortunately that wouldn’t be possible. Shantaram is only available on Apple TV+. An Apple TV+ subscription typically costs $4.99 per month and comes with a seven-day free trial. Home to an impressive array of award-winning dramas, insightful documentaries, heart-pounding comedies and more, you can expect to see a slew of new items each month for their film and TV selection.

The trailer for Shantaram was released by Apple TV+ on September 14, 2022. Convict Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) escapes the salty cold walls of the prison and immediately flees to the streets of Bombay – not without the authorities following his every move.

All alone in the hustle and bustle of the city, Lin navigates his new life in Bombay without making too much of a scene. He befriends everyone from an enchanting yet intriguing woman to an overly enthusiastic local guide. Full of love, connection and tension, Shantaram is about a man who seeks freedom and redemption despite his past mistakes.

What is Shantaram about?

Here’s the official synopsis for it Shantaram:

“Based on the internationally best-selling novel by Gregory David Roberts, Shantaram follows a fugitive named Lin Ford (Charlie Hunnam) looking to get lost in vibrant and chaotic 1980s Bombay. Alone in an unfamiliar city, Lin struggles to avoid the problems he is on the run from in this new place. After falling for an enigmatic and intriguing woman named Karla, Lin must choose between freedom or love and the complications that come with it.

How was the production for Shantaram?

Image via Apple TV+

Plans to customize Shantaram because the screen goes back almost two decades ago. When the novel was first published in 2003, several parties expressed an interest in turning it into a movie. At one point, Warner Bros. the rights of the film and hired them Eric Roth to rewrite the script based on the concept written by the author of the novel. Production was set to begin in 2006, but things took a turn for the worse and plans began to be called off by 2008.

momentum for Shantaram picked up again in early 2018, when Paramount Television Studio and Anonymous Content acquired the rights to the novel and reused it for a television series rather than a movie. Later, in June, Apple Inc. announced that the series is ready for Apple TV+. The casting soon took place in September 2019, with Hunnam, Roxburgh and Apte aboard the project. Shantaram was shot mainly in two locations, Victoria, Australia, and Bhopal, India. Shooting began immediately in October 2019 and was completed in mid-December 2021.

