How To Watch ‘Rosaline’ Starring Kaitlyn Dever

The story of Romeo & Juliet has been told in so many ways that it is difficult to imagine a new and interesting version of the story. We’ve seen it play on the streets of New York with West Side Storyin the middle of a zombie apocalypse with Warm bodiesand even with garden gnomes in it Gnomeo & Julia. One perspective that has not been thoroughly portrayed is that of Rosaline. Mentioned by name once or twice at the beginning of the play, she is the ex-Romeo who is hanged until he meets Juliet. Hulu’s Exciting New Comedy Rosaline finally offers her unique take on how emotional and absurd it is to let your own cousin destroy her life for your ex. For anyone who can’t wait to see Rosaline make her film debut, here’s everything we know about how, when and where to watch this new Shakespearean comedy.

NECKLACE VIDEO OF THE DAY

Image via Hulu

Related: ‘Rosaline’ Learns About Julia’s Dreamy Love Interest In New Clip





When will Rosaline be released?

Rosaline will be published on October 14. It will not have a theatrical release and will instead enjoy an exclusive streaming release. In the US, the film will be released on Hulu. The film will be released internationally on Disney+. Hulu plans start at $6.99 per month. Meanwhile, Disney+ subscriptions start at $7.99 per month.

Check out Hulu

Can I watch Rosaline without a Hulu subscription?

Image via Hulu/20th Century Studios

Unfortunately, for those who don’t have a Hulu subscription or a Disney+ account outside of the US, you can’t stream Rosaline without access to one of the streaming services.

Here’s the official recap for Rosaline:

Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet,” told from the perspective of Juliet’s niece Rosaline, who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo meets Juliet and begins to haunt her, Rosaline plots to thwart the famous romance and win back her husband.

The trailer for Rosaline was released on September 22. It begins with Rosaline writing the famous epitaph for the . tells Romeo & Juliet play, calling it “the greatest love story ever told”. The camera hovers over the famous balcony scene and after a pause we see Rosaline hiding in the bushes as she continues her story, saying “There was a chapter missing”. Rosaline seems to be the only one bothered by Romeo and Juliet’s behavior. Not only does he try to court Juliet with the same words he told her, but they would tear their families apart. Midway through the trailer, Rosaline reveals her plan to break up and then becomes more involved in the relationship than she could have ever imagined. She even helps Juliet when she tries her infamous sleeping potion.

Who is in the cast of Rosaline?

Image via Hulu/20th Century Studios

RosalineThe cast is practically a who’s who of up-and-coming Gen Z talent. As the titular character, Kaitlyn Dever packs a punch. Dever first became known for her role on the ABC sitcom Last Man Standing as well as her portrayal of a troubled teenager in Short term 12 of Brie Larson. Since then, her career has fluctuated between comedy and drama, as she starred in teen comedy hits such as smart book as well as the crime drama unbelievable. As her cousin Juliet, Dever is joined by: Isabel Merced. Merced got her start in the TV series Dora and Friends: Into the City! and went on to star in the movie Dora and the Lost City of Gold. Since then she has booked roles in Bride’s Father as well as the upcoming Marvel movie Madame Web.

Kyle Allen stars like Romeo. Audiences may remember Allen from his recurring role on American Horror Story: Apocalypse or his more recent role as a member of the Jets in West Side Story. Rounding out the supporting cast are experienced actors Bradley Whitford as Friar Lawrence and Minnie Driver as the nurse. Whitford is known for his roles in The West Wing as well as the more recent horror film Out. Meanwhile, Driver first came to prominence with her Oscar-nominated role in Good Will Hunting and has since had success with films like Ella Enchanted and The Phantom of the Opera.

Related: ‘Rosaline’ Is Determined To Win Romeo’s Heart Back In New Clip

Who is the director of Rosaline?

the director of Rosaline is Karen Maine. Maine first became known for her role as the co-writer of the indie hit comedy, Clear child. The Jenny Slate Vehicle followed a young stand-up comedian who, while recovering from a breakup, has to have an abortion after a one-night stand. Maine’s ability to blend feminist conversation topics with funny and human stories was evident from the start. She made her directorial debut with Yes, God, Yes, based on her own short film of the same name. Starring Weird stuff‘ Natalie DyerIt tells the story of a Catholic teenage girl growing up in the Midwest in the 2000s when she discovers masturbation. Since then she has directed the first season of starstruck, a screwball comedy about a New Zealand comedian living in London. In her second film effort, Maine looks set to break into the mainstream with this hot take on a classic story.

Other funny Shakespeare adaptations like Rosaline

Image via Hulu/20th Century Studios

While this film may be the first to refocus this classic Shakespearean tale on Rosaline, it certainly isn’t the first to re-imagine Shakespeare in a more modern and hilarious world. While you wait for Rosaline to get out, check out the movies that made Shakespeare accessible, relevant, and cool.

she is the man – This one Amanda Bynes vehicle is the perfect choice for a relaxing night at home. Based on Shakespeare’s comedy twelfth night, she is the man makes excellent use of Bynes’ comedic genius by modernizing this story. The film follows Viola (Bynes), a soccer-obsessed girl who decides to pose as her brother at a new school when her school scraps the girls’ team. Once there, she becomes entangled in a lie that forces her to deny her feelings for her crush and become the object of another girl’s affection. Many people today may have forgotten how talented Amanda Bynes was and may compare her to other over-the-top child actors with a lot of energy and little skill, but she is the man refutes all those claims.

10 things I hate about you – No other teen movie can claim to have so many actors who would be respected after growing up. With cast members like Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Gabrielle Unionand Julia Stiles, this continues to look endless. Based on Shakespeare’s Taming the Shrew, 10 things I hate about you follows two sisters: the popular Bianca and the outsider Kat. Because Bianca is not allowed to date until Kat does, amorous Cameron devises a plan to make Kat fall in love so he can take Bianca out to the prom. Along the way, this comedy of errors provides romance, plot twists and laughable moments.

get over it – Today Kirsten Dunst is known for her more mature work with contemporary authors such as Sofia Coppola, Jane Campionand Lars von Trierbut early on in her career, her filmography was populated by clever and inventive teen comedies such as Bring it on and get over it. Based on A Midsummer Night’s Dreamthe film revolves around Berke Landers (Ben Foster), a popular high school basketball star who is dumped by his longtime girlfriend Allison. He enlists his best friend’s sister Kelly (Dunst) to help him get into the school musical and win Allison back, but soon finds himself in the middle of a complicated love triangle. Along with Dunst and Foster, Martin Kort‘s supporting performance as the crazy drama teacher makes this one to watch!