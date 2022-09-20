How To Watch Nvidia’s RTX 40 Series Announcement

Nvidia’s RTX 40 series is expected today. | Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Nvidia is getting ready to announce its next generation of GPUs today. We expect to see the new RTX 40 series, and rumors suggest there could be two RTX 4080 models and an RTX 4090.

Nvidia has been teasing the launch of the RTX 40 series for several days now and even has a 40-hour countdown with references to Ada Lovelace. Lovelace is Nvidia’s rumored next-gen GPU architecture that we can expect a lot more about during today’s special broadcast at Nvidia’s GTC AI conference. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang will keynote at the opening of GTC today.

When does the Nvidia event start?

The Nvidia event kicks off on September 20 at 8:00 a.m. PT / 11:00 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the Nvidia event?

A live stream for the Nvidia event will be available on Nvidia.com, Nvidia’s YouTube Channeland twitch. We’ve also embedded the Nvidia livestream above. If you can’t attend the live event, there’s usually a recording available on YouTube right after.

The edge will be covering all Nvidia news during the event, so stay tuned for the latest on Nvidia’s next-gen GPUs.