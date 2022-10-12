How to Watch ‘Halloween Ends’ Starring Jamie Lee Curtis

Every October, fans eagerly await a Halloween (the franchise, not the holiday) movie to release. While a few movies in the franchise didn’t stick to this annual schedule, David Gordon Green brought that trend back with his trilogy. And now follows the third and final sequel of the latest series with Halloween ends scheduled to be released in October. Halloween ends marks the end of the decades-old saga of Laurie Strode and Michael Myers as they face each other for a final showdown.





The third installment in the series that started in 2018, Halloween ends sees the return of the entire team, with Green as director and co-writer alongside Danny McBride, Paul Brad Loganand Chris Bernier. The film also sees the previous cast members reprising their roles, in particular Jamie Lee Curtis as the main character, Laurie Strode, as well as James Jude Courtney, Andi Matichak, Will Patton, Omar Dorseyand Kyle Richards. Nick Castle, who voiced Myers in the 1978 film, will also make a cameo appearance. But there will also be a few new characters who would either become Michael’s new targets or bring him down, which we’ll find out when the movie hits theaters.

For any Halloween fan out there, the final episode is a must-see, and there couldn’t be a better time to watch this slasher classic than this spooky season. See how to watch Halloween endsand where and when you can watch it.

Does Halloween end in cinemas?

Halloween ends was previously scheduled for release in October 2021, but was delayed due to the pandemic. Now, the film will have its world premiere at the Beyond Fest in Monterrey, Mexico, and will hit theaters in the United States on Friday, October 14, 2022. official movie website to find showtimes at a theater near you.

Will Halloween Ends be streamed online?

So, here’s some good news for everyone! Halloween ends gets both a theatrical and streaming release, at the same time! You can watch the slasher thriller on Peacock, where the film will be streaming for approximately 60 days.

You can bookmark the movie landing page in your browser and view it on the day of release, so October 14.

Can you see Halloween end without Peacock?

Well, yes. Ever since Halloween ends in the theaters, you can always go see a local theater. But if you prefer to watch it from the comfort of your home, your only option is to stream the film on Peacock.

Universal Picture’s streaming service, Peacock, is only available by subscription. As we said before, you can bookmark the movie landing page in the browser. Alternatively, you can download the streaming app on all your smart devices including Apple TV, Fire TV, game consoles, etc. With a subscription, you can access all the original and aggregated content on Peacock and watch unlimited shows, movies, sports, live events, etc. They have two plans that you can choose from: the Premium plan, which includes ads and costs $4.99, and the Premium Plus plan, which contains no ads and costs $9.99. Also contact your cable provider for a bundle offer on Peacock.

The trailer for Halloween ends is a tricky treat, loaded with nostalgia and equally terrifying. The less than a minute clip gives you a glimpse of what’s coming to Haddonfield in October. It also shows Laurie finally taking the responsibility of putting Michael and his madness to an end once and for all.

You wouldn’t find much plot detail in the trailer, which is great, so the suspense continues until you’ve watched the full movie. However, there are a few flashbacks to the original movie, with clips about Laurie and other victims, as well as Michael, who will pull the whole story together and make it one big, exciting movie.

When will the end of Halloween come on digital or DVD/VOD?

There is no official announcement/news about the physical media release or VOD release of Halloween ends. As with most other theatrically released films, you can expect the DVD/Blu-ray release of the film approximately 90-150 days after the premiere. So for Halloween ends you can also expect the press release around early 2023.

What is Halloween ending all about?

Halloween ends marks the final continuation of the trilogy series from the original Halloween franchise., which was started in 2018 by David Gordon Green,

The latest episode picks up four years after the events of Halloween kills and Laurie lives a quiet life (or so she would think) in Haddonfield, with her granddaughter, Allyson. It’s been a long time since she or anyone else heard of Michael Myers. But as soon as you would expect things to settle down, terror strikes again. A local teenager is accused of murdering a young boy he was babysitting and from that moment things start to turn for Haddonfield. This time, Laurie decides to end this chaos once and for all and confront Michael with a determination to kill or be killed, even if it’s the last thing she’ll do in her life.

Should You Watch Other Halloween Movies Before Halloween Ends?

Halloween ends is the third sequel to the Halloween series that started in 2018. It is also the 13th installment in the entire franchise, but has no connection to the other movies except the first movie in 1978. The events of the 2018 movie begin years after the 1978 story ended.

However, Halloween kills and Halloween ends follow the linear timeline of 2018. So it can be useful to watch both Halloween and Halloween kills before you look Halloween ends and get the detailed events of the trilogy. However, it is not necessary. You can always think of the latest movie as a standalone movie as all the sequels highlight the important events of the prequels.

Alternatively, you can also get the 1978 . see Halloween and then look Halloween ends, which will give you the original story of Laurie and the other survivors of the era who also appear in the latest series, as Jamie Lee Curtis reprises the same role of Laurie from 1978, along with a few others from the very first film of Jan Timmerman. Another way to get a complete picture of this series is through the 1978 . to watch Halloween and then watch the trilogy from 2018 to 2022, which would give you the before and after arcs of the characters, as well as how events have developed over four decades.