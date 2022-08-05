How to watch EVO 2022, the most exciting fight game tournament

Nature may not be fully cured of the pandemic yet, but EVO is live again in Las Vegas, so hopefully that means things will get better. For the first time since 2019 and after Sony took co-ownership in 2021, the Evolution Championship Series – one of, if not the largest fighting game tournaments in the world – will be streamed live from the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada. From today through Sunday, August 8, some of the best fighting game players in the world will compete in nine different games, including Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate, The King of Fighters XVand Tekken 7.

EVO 2022 will be streamed on Twitch through seven different channels to make sure you don’t miss any of the nine different tournaments. Most of the time will be spent on the group stage of each game, where participants compete in a best of two to advance to the next round of the competition. The best of the best in each game will appear in the Top 8 Championships all weekend.

There are nine games you can watch this year.

Tekken 7

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Guilty Gear Endeavor

SkullGirls: 2nd encore

The King of Fighters XV

Granblue Fantasy VS

Melty Blood: Type Lumina

Street Fighter V Championship Edition

On Fridays, you can watch the coolest, weirdest, and furiest fighter in the world as Dominique “SonicFox” McLean blasts his way through SkullGirls: 2nd encore pools culminating in the final Top 8 rounds starting at 7pm PDT. SonicFox may also appear in the Dragon Ball Fighter Z tournament, the final round of which will take place on August 6 at 8pm PDT.

Multiversethe damn decent arena fighter from WB Games, fills the Super Smash Bros. -big hole in the league with a $100,000 exhibition tournament starting Aug. 6 at 3pm PDT. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was removed from the lineup after, according to a tweet from EVONintendo has opted not to have the EVO staple return since 2007.

Multiverse is still in open beta but is getting a lot of positive buzz for being a decent one smash-Like it. According to the tournament rules, LeBron James and The Iron Giant – two characters released at the start of the open beta in June – are banned from playing, ostensibly due to balance issues.

EVO 2022 closes the weekend with the Top 8’s of Tekken 7 and The King of Fighters XV. Even if you don’t normally play fighting games, EVO is one of the most exciting and accessible esports tournaments to watch. There are no complicated rulesets to learn or strategies to know to understand the action unfolding before you. It’s just two people using their digital avatars to beat each other up as some of the coolest comments in the industry narrate the action. That the tournament is live again makes it all the more fun as the excitement of the crowd increases the hype of the match tenfold. EVO is the best of watching an MMA tournament without the blood or the CTE.