How to Watch ‘Beast’: Is the Idris Elba Thriller Streaming or in Theaters?

If you missed your chance to watch Idris Elba fight a lion on the big screen, now you have a second chance! The multi-talented actor, DJ and musician plays in Beast, a thrilling action thriller. unlike catswhere Elba played the dangerous cat McCavity, in Beast it is Elba who is the victim of a dangerous cat. He plays Dr. Nate Samuels, a grieving widower who takes his children to South Africa after the death of his wife. There they are chased by a rogue lion whose pride was killed by poachers. This role is certainly a change from some of Elba’s more recent roles, such as the voice of Knuckles the Echidna in Sonic the hedgehog 2 and Heimdall in Thor: Love and Thunder. (Be sure to check out the post-credits scene.) Of course, Elba has more than the scope for this, as some of his previous roles in Stringer Bell The wire and Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom.

Elba isn’t the only talented cast member; the roles of the children of Dr. Samuels, Meredith and Norah, are played by: Iyana Halley and Leah Sava Jeffries. Halley has played roles including the adult version of Annie in This is us and Taylor Howard in Abbott Elementary. Jeffries played Lola in the series Empire and will play Annabeth in the near future Percy Jackson and the Olympians series. dr. Samuels’ old friend Martin is played by Sharlto Copley. A prolific South African actor, Copley has starred in films including: chappie, District 9and Hardcore Henry and has also had roles on multiple hit TV shows, including season 2 of russian doll.

There’s plenty of talent behind the camera too, as the film is directed by the skilled Icelandic director Baltasar Kormakur. Kormákur has previously directed films, including: A little trip to heaven, Everest, adrift, smuggled goods, and 2 guns. Interestingly, the story is attributed to Jaime Primak Sullivana publicist, whose move from New Jersey to Alabama was chronicled in the 2014 Bravo reality series Jersey Belle. That story was then turned into a screenplay by Ryan Englishwho wrote the screenplays for other action movies such as rampage, Nonstop, the commuterand Hack. The African landscape itself also plays a leading role in the film. Will Packer, the prolific Hollywood producer, is backing the project under its Will Packer Productions banner. Packer has supported major blockbusters such as the Ride along movies, Straight Outta Compton, Girls tripand Stomp the garden.

Universal Pictures released a trailer for Beast on May 25. The trailer starts with beautiful scenes of landscape and wildlife as Jimmy Cliff‘s cover of “I Can See Clear Now”. Of course, the song drops off abruptly when Elba’s Dr. Samuels and his family encounter a horribly injured man who has been attacked by a lion. The music becomes ominous and surreal as the party overlooks a village of people torn apart by the beast. The massive and terrifying lion himself is also featured, quickly making it clear why this movie is R-rated. When to talk to Jimmy KimmelElba explained that the massive lion was CGI and loosely based on the now-extinct Barbary lion. The trailer also gives the audience a good idea of ​​Elba’s range in this film.

Does Beast play in theaters?

Beast was released in theaters on August 19. But if you’re talking man vs. If you want to watch beast story on the big screen and haven’t had the chance yet, you might be too late. Fortunately, you can watch the film in other ways.

Can you stream Beast?

Beast is now available to stream on Universal’s own streaming service, Peacock, so if you’re a Premium subscriber or a Premium Plus subscriber, you can watch the movie from the comfort of your living room. A Premium membership will cost you $4.99 per month while the Premium Plus will cost $9.99 per month, annual plans are the best choice if you want to save money, with Premium costing $49.99 per year and Premium Plus $99 .99 per year. As was the case with several other Universal releases this year, such as Michael Bay‘s Ambulance, Robert Eggers‘ the Normanand Scott Derrickson‘s The black phoneBeast runs about 49 days after it hit theaters

With an R rating for language and violence, Beast may not be the movie for everyone, but anyone looking for a thrilling and violent 93 minute survival movie might want to check it out.

Can you buy Beast on DVD or Blu-ray?

Beast will be available on Blu-ray and DVD from October 11.

The Ghost and the Darkness – Starring Michael Douglas and Val Kilmer, The Ghost and the Darkness is another story about aggressive man-eating lions. Loosely based on real events from the late 1800s, The Ghost and the Darkness tells the story of two lions, the “Tsavo man-eaters”, who terrorized a construction project in East Africa. William Goldmanthe screenwriter behind Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid and All chairmen men (not to mention the author of the novel The princess bride), wrote the script for The Ghost and the Darkness.

jaws – It’s hard to imagine talking about exciting killer animal movies without talking about it jaws. This 1975 classic starring Roy Scheider and Richard Dreyfuss pits a sheriff and his beach community against a violent man-eating shark, forcing the city to choose between taking responsible security measures and denying the problem in order to encourage tourism. The impact of this Steven Spielberg targeted hit cannot be underestimated. Not only did it superstar Spielberg and the concept of the “summer blockbuster,” it also made sharks one of the most terrifying creatures people could imagine, despite how rare shark attacks actually are. The perfect atmosphere, the fact that the shark is rarely seen, and the tense soundtrack, all combine to make one of the best thrilling movies ever made.