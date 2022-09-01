How to watch Apple’s iPhone Event

Apple’s next event, titled “Far Out,” will be streamed live on Apple’s website and on YouTube, which we’ve embedded below so you can watch it here.

We don’t know exactly what Apple will be launching at the event, but there are plenty of clues. It seems certain that Apple will launch a new series of iPhones (the iPhone 14 series), but we also expect a lot of new Apple Watches (Apple Watch 8\Apple Watch SE 2\Apple Watch Pro) and new AirPods Pro 2. that Apple will confirm when iOS 16 and macOS Ventura will be available for download. It sure looks like a pretty big event!

Here is more information about the Apple iPhone 14 event: Date, time and product announcements.

In this article we explain how to watch Apple’s Event live. We also provide key details about the event, such as when it will start, how long it is likely to last, and which models of iPhones, iPads, Macs and PCs will be able to stream the live video.

What time does the Apple event start?

The Apple event is on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. California time.

Here’s what that means in the countries where most of our readers live:

US: 10am (PDT), 11am (MDT), 12pm (CDT), 1pm (EDT)

UK: 6pm (BST)

Europe: 7 p.m. (CEST)

Canada: 10am (PDT), 11am (MDT), 12pm (CDT), 1pm (EDT), 2pm (ADT)

India: 10:30 PM (IST)

Singapore and China: the next day at 1:00 am

Australia: the following day at 1 AM (AWST), 2:30 AM (ACST), 3 AM (AEST)

New Zealand: Next Day at 5am (NZST)

The event will likely last one to two hours.

How to watch the Apple event live

You have a number of options. You can check out Apple’s YouTube channel, which we’ll embed at the top of this page when it’s live. Or you can check Apple’s own website.

(In the past, Apple has also streamed the event live on Twitter. It looks like this experiment isn’t going to be repeated, but

directing followers to apple.com, but there may be Twitter posts during the event.)

apples

special events page has all the information you need, including the option to add it to your calendar.

How to watch the Apple event on a Mac

Go to watch the

Apple events page. (Or use the YouTube videos embedded above.)

After the keynote, it will also be available to watch in the Apple Podcast app and the Apple TV app. You can catch up on older keynotes in both apps.

How to watch the Apple event on iPad or iPhone

Apple says its keynote videos are best experienced on an iPhone 7 or later, iPad (5th generation or later), or iPod touch (7th generation) running Safari on iOS 12 or later.

Go to watch the

Apple event page or open the TV app and watch the stream there.

Watch the Apple event on Apple TV

Apple TV users can watch the keynote as long as they have an Apple TV that supports the App Store and includes the TV app. (That means any 2nd generation or later Apple TV with the latest version of tvOS or the Apple TV software.)

You can watch the keynote via the TV app.

View the Apple event from the Apple TV app

You may not need an Apple TV set-top box if your TV has the Apple TV app or if you have an alternative streaming device. See: AirPlay-enabled TVs with Apple TV built-in.

Just open the Apple TV app and you’ll find the Apple Event in the range of shows on offer.

How to watch the Apple event on a PC

PC owners need Microsoft Edge on Windows 10 or later to view Apple’s site. Or they can watch via YouTube as above.

How to watch something else…

Apple says other platforms may be able to access the stream with recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).

Go to watch the

Apple event page.