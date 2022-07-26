WhatsNew2Day
The Mac’s FaceTime camera sucks – 720p or 1080p, it doesn’t matter. But Apple can make great cameras, like the ones in the iPhone, and with macOS Ventura and iOS 16, Apple is using its iPhone cameras so they can be used as webcams through a new enhancement to macOS’s Continuity Camera feature.

If you’re tired of being ashamed of the Mac’s image quality during video conferencing, or if you want better quality video recordings of yourself you want to use, Continuity Camera is the answer. And thankfully, it’s so easy to set up and use that you’ll rely on it and only use the Mac’s built-in camera in an emergency.

Here’s how to set up and use Continuity Camera. But first, here are the requirements:

  • A Mac with macOS Ventura (the public beta is available now, with the official release this fall)
  • A iPhone 8 or XR with iOS 16 (the public beta is available now, with the official release this fall)
  • Signed in to the same Apple ID account on the Mac and iPhone
  • Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled on both devices
  • iPhone 11 or later the habits Central stage and Desk view Characteristics
  • iPhone 12 or later the habits studio light feature
  • You probably want a camera mount that can hold the iPhone in place on top of your Mac’s screen. In this article, I’m using a pre-release version of Belkin’s iPhone mount for MacBook, which is not yet available. It will be available in the fall, and keep in mind that the final version may differ slightly from the one I used. If you don’t have a support, you can use a tripod with a phone mount.
A prototype of Belkin's iPhone holder for MacBook, which uses MagSafe to hold an iPhone to the top of a screen.

A prototype of Belkin’s iPhone holder for MacBook, which uses MagSafe to hold an iPhone to the top of a screen.

Foundry

Using an iPhone as a webcam in macOS Ventura

  • Time to complete: 3 minutes
  • Tools needed: Camera Mount
  • Required materials: Mac, iPhone 8 or later
1.

Enable Continuity Camera on iPhone

How to access settings in iOS 16 to use iPhone as a webcam on a Mac
How to use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac 9

Foundry

Open the Settings app on your iPhone, then tap General > AirPlay and Transferand then turn on the switch for the Continuity Camera Webcam institution. Exit Settings.

Mount the iPhone on top of the Mac screen using a mount or mount, or set it up with a tripod or other method. You can even hold the iPhone – the phone just needs to be within Bluetooth range of the Mac.

2.

Open a video app on your Mac

Selecting a camera in QuickTime
How to use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac 10

Foundry

On your Mac, open the video app you want to use: FaceTime, Zoom, etc. (In this demo, I’m using QuickTime.) Once you’ve launched the app, go to the setting that allows you to select a camera; in QuickTime, there is a menu next to the record button. Your iPhone’s name should appear in the list of available cameras. Select your iPhone, and that’s it! You should be using your iPhone as the Mac’s webcam. (Note: At the time of writing, iMovie did not support Continuity Camera.)

You may also be able to select the iPhone’s microphone as the audio input device. Where you select the microphone depends on the app. In QuickTime above, it’s in the same menu as the camera selection.

3.

Enable desk view

What Desk View looks like in macOS Ventura on an iMac.

What Desk View looks like in macOS Ventura on an iMac.

Foundry

Desk View uses the Ultra Wide camera on the iPhone (iPhone 11 or later required) to take an image of your desk. It can also capture you at the same time, so you can do desktop demonstrations,

However, at the time of writing, Desk View has a fixed-angle view, and that angle is such that it can’t see a MacBook keyboard when the iPhone is mounted on top of the laptop’s screen – Desk View captures the area about a foot for the laptop. Apple doesn’t know if the angle will be adjustable in the future.

To enable Desk View, Continuity Camera must be active. Open the Control Center in the menu bar and click the Video Effects button (this button does not appear when the camera is idle). A Video Effects menu appears; select Desk view. This is also where you turn off Desk View.

A Desk View app will launch. To see the video app you are using and the DeskView app at the same time, try arranging the windows side by side so you can see them better (Window > Tile window to left/right of screen), however, some apps (like FaceTime) don’t work with tiles.

4.

How to turn on Center Stage

A demonstration of how Center Stage keeps a person in the center of the photo frame.

A demonstration of how Center Stage keeps a person in the center of the photo frame.

Foundry

Center Stage is an effect that keeps you in the center of the frame (iPhone 11 or later required). With Continuity Camera running, open the Control Center from the menu bar and click the Video Effects knob. A Video Effects menu will appear, then select Central stage.

5.

How to enable portrait mode

This is what the iPhone webcam looks like with portrait mode off (left) and on (right).

This is what the iPhone webcam looks like with portrait mode off (left) and on (right).

Foundry

Portrait mode is an effect that blurs the background. In the Control Center in the menu bar, click the Video Effects knob. From the Video Effects menu, select Portrait and the background will fade.

6.

Enable Studio Light

Continuity Camera in macOS Ventura has four video effects that you can activate in Control Center: Center Stage, Portrait, Studio Light, and Desk View.
Video effects of continuity camera.

Foundry

Studio Light uses the iPhone flash as a light to brighten up your photo (requires iPhone 12 or later). With Continuity Camera running, open the Control Center from the menu bar and click the Video Effects knob. Then select studio light.

7.

How to disconnect your iPhone as a Mac webcam

When an iPhone is used as a Mac webcam, this screen appears on the phone.

When an iPhone is used as a Mac webcam, this screen appears on the phone.

Foundry

All you have to do is close the video app you are using on your Mac. The iPhone can display the above screen and you just need to press . to tap Disconnect.

