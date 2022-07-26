How to use your iPhone as a webcam for your Mac

The Mac’s FaceTime camera sucks – 720p or 1080p, it doesn’t matter. But Apple can make great cameras, like the ones in the iPhone, and with macOS Ventura and iOS 16, Apple is using its iPhone cameras so they can be used as webcams through a new enhancement to macOS’s Continuity Camera feature.

If you’re tired of being ashamed of the Mac’s image quality during video conferencing, or if you want better quality video recordings of yourself you want to use, Continuity Camera is the answer. And thankfully, it’s so easy to set up and use that you’ll rely on it and only use the Mac’s built-in camera in an emergency.

Here’s how to set up and use Continuity Camera. But first, here are the requirements:

A Mac with macOS Ventura (the public beta is available now, with the official release this fall)

A iPhone 8 or XR with iOS 16 (the public beta is available now, with the official release this fall)

Signed in to the same Apple ID account on the Mac and iPhone

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth enabled on both devices

iPhone 11 or later for the Center Stage and Desk View features

iPhone 12 or later for the Studio Light feature

the habits feature You probably want a camera mount that can hold the iPhone in place on top of your Mac’s screen. In this article, I’m using a pre-release version of Belkin’s iPhone mount for MacBook, which is not yet available. It will be available in the fall, and keep in mind that the final version may differ slightly from the one I used. If you don’t have a support, you can use a tripod with a phone mount.

A prototype of Belkin’s iPhone holder for MacBook, which uses MagSafe to hold an iPhone to the top of a screen. Foundry

Using an iPhone as a webcam in macOS Ventura