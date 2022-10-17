How to use your Apple Watch, Mac, and iPhone to unlock each other

Apple made the iPhone the center of your digital life, becoming a media, email, health and security hub of sorts. An Apple Watch is an even further distillation of truly personal technology. Apple relies on proximity and other signals to let a Watch, iPhone, and Mac unlock each other without requiring additional authorization.

You can unlock from one device to another in the following combinations.

Unlock your iPhone with Face ID using an Apple Watch

Apple added a feature in iOS 14.5 and watchOS 7.4 to help with the issue of masks obscuring faces from proper Face ID recognition. IN Settings > Face ID and password, you can enable Unlock with Apple Watch. This only works with iPhones that have Face ID and you have Face ID active.

To use your watch to unlock your iPhone, you must have a passcode set for your watch and wrist tracking enabled; your watch must then be on your wrist and unlocked. (Use the Watch app’s passcode settings to add a passcode and turn on wrist tracking.) Wi-Fi and Bluetooth must also be enabled on both devices. Your watch and iPhone must be within approx. 10 meters (33 feet), the standard distance listed for Bluetooth, but the range can vary – closer will work more reliably than further away.

Enable iPhone unlock via your watch.

Even more, your iPhone should not unlock via Face ID due to face coverings as identified by iOS. Then, and only then, will your iPhone be unlocked via authentication from your watch. When it works, you’ll get a few vibrations via haptic feedback on your watch, and a banner will briefly appear on your iPhone. A lock button will also appear momentarily on your watch, which you can press if you accidentally unlocked your iPhone. If you tap Lock, you’ll need your passcode to unlock your iPhone the next time you do so.

While this seems like a lot of conditions, I’ve seen it work consistently even when Face ID with a mask is enabled in as well Settings > Face ID and password on my iPhone and Face ID doesn’t recognize me right away.

Unlock your Apple Watch from an iPhone

Conversely, you can use your iPhone to unlock your watch. In the Watch app, go to Password and activate Unlock with iPhone. If you just put your watch on your wrist or if it’s locked for some other reason, unlocking your nearby iPhone will also unlock your watch. Your iPhone will briefly display a banner with a lock button you can press to cancel the action. If you don’t tap it, your watch is unlocked.

This feature appeared early with the watch—so early that Apple didn’t document when it was first available. You can use it with any working watch and iPhone paired with it.

Unlocking your iPhone can also trigger unlocking your watch.

Unlock a Mac from an Apple Watch

In 2016, Apple updated macOS to let you unlock your computer via a nearby watch. It works with all Watch models and most Mac models running macOS versions released since late 2016. Your watch and Mac must be signed in to the same Apple ID, and two-factor authentication must be enabled on the Apple ID account. (Apple sherlocked Knock, an app that could use an iPhone or Watch to unlock your Mac.)

In Ventura, Apple has migrated the setting to the more logical place: Touch ID & Password.

Go to System Preferences > Security and privacy > General and check “Use your Apple Watch to unlock apps and your Mac.” Enter your administrative password. macOS then communicates with your watch, which must be unlocked and on your wrist, and activates the feature.

In the upcoming macOS 13 Ventura, you may be asked to turn on the unlock feature, as I did after enabling it on another Mac on my network that was still running macOS 12 Monterey. To activate it, go to System settings > Press ID and password and enable the function under Apple Watch.

The next time your Mac is locked, simply being nearby while wearing your watch will unlock macOS. The usual disclaimers apply: only unlocking works, not logging in. You’ll need to enter your Mac account password after a restart, start from shutdown, or sign in if you’ve logged out but not shut down.

Your watch prompts you to double-click to unlock your Mac.

This feature also lets you use your watch instead of entering an administrative password or using Touch ID on equipped Macs or with the Magic Keyboard with Touch ID on M-series Apple silicon Macs. Your watch will use haptics for attention and then ask you to double-click the side button to approve.

As a security measure, Apple won’t let you unlock your Mac if its screen is being shared.

Apple recommends that you check if this feature will work on your Mac: hold down Option and select  > System Information and click Wireless Internet. Auto Unlock will appear as a line item and the app will show Supported if it works on your Mac.

Ask Mac 911

We’ve compiled a list of the questions we’re asked most often, along with answers and links to columns: read our super FAQ to see if your question is covered. If not, we’re always looking for new problems to solve! Send your email to mac911@macworld.com, including screenshots as needed and if you want your full name used. Not all questions will be answered, we do not respond to email and we cannot provide direct troubleshooting advice.