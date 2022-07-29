How to use Steam’s FPS counter
If you want to know what frame rates your Steam games are running at, there are many third-party programs that can help you. But if all you need is a very simple counter and you’re not interested in other hardware stats, you don’t need to download it – you can use a feature built right into Steam.
Here’s how to set Steam’s built-in FPS counter for your PC.
- Open steam.
- Go to Steam > Settings > In-game.
- below In-game FPS counter, select the corner where you want the counter to be displayed. You can also check High Contrast Color if you want.
- Click OK.
Go ahead and start your game. You should see your game’s frame rate displayed at the angle you specified.