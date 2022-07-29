How to use Steam’s FPS counter

If you want to know what frame rates your Steam games are running at, there are many third-party programs that can help you. But if all you need is a very simple counter and you’re not interested in other hardware stats, you don’t need to download it – you can use a feature built right into Steam.

Here’s how to set Steam’s built-in FPS counter for your PC.

Open steam.

Go to Steam > Settings > In-game .

. below In-game FPS counter , select the corner where you want the counter to be displayed. You can also check High Contrast Color if you want.

Go ahead and start your game. You should see your game’s frame rate displayed at the angle you specified.