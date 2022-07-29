WhatsNew2Day
How to use Steam’s FPS counter

If you want to know what frame rates your Steam games are running at, there are many third-party programs that can help you. But if all you need is a very simple counter and you’re not interested in other hardware stats, you don’t need to download it – you can use a feature built right into Steam.

Here’s how to set Steam’s built-in FPS counter for your PC.

A screenshot of the settings window in Steam with the in-game FPS counter menu open.

I’m going with the top left corner myself.

  • Open steam.
  • Go to Steam > Settings > In-game.
  • below In-game FPS counter, select the corner where you want the counter to be displayed. You can also check High Contrast Color if you want.
  • Click OK.

Go ahead and start your game. You should see your game’s frame rate displayed at the angle you specified.

