How to use Photos and Pages to size and crop pictures for printing

The watermark of home printing photos may be long gone, but if you own an inkjet printer, it’s likely that the printer driver and feed mechanism have photo paper options, including printing on 4 by 6 and other standard photo sizes. But how can you take, crop and print a photo as you want without using a photo editing app?

You might think Preview is the answer because it lets you crop and resize images, but it’s a tricky job in Preview to create images that aren’t exactly proportioned to the final paper size and shape them into shape. to suit. Or to have a photo printed smaller on a larger paper size that you want to shrink for a particular purpose, such as being part of a collage or fitting into a photo carousel on your desk.

You can often get a better result with Photos or Pages, depending on your precise needs.

Photos offers a good solution if your crop and paper size match.

Photos best for exact fits

The Photos app works well for one or more images of the same size that you print to fill a photo print size or larger page, or when you plan to crop two edges. Here’s how:

Select an image in Photos. To elect File > Print. In the top right corner, choose your printer from the top pop-up menu, then choose your paper size from the second. Most inkjet printers can print to the edge, also known as “borderless” printing. If you have an option for the paper type, choose the one that is closest to what you are using, as this will give prompts in the printer about the amount of ink to use, among other settings. For example, choose Photo on High Gloss Paper for glossy printing. Below the menus, you can click to select a crop. Click fit, and you often have a white border at the top and bottom or right and left. Click To filland you can drag a slider to the type to shrink the image and click to drag the image within the print area. If you are satisfied, click Print. In the Print dialog box, make sure your paper, feed, and quality settings are correct before clicking Print.

Verify that you have made all the correct media selections in the Print dialog box. On my printer, I print glossy photo paper from the printer’s rear input tray at the best quality setting.

Pages offers more control and better precision

If you need more flexibility, try Pages. It may not sound intuitive, but Pages allows you to manage four aspects of photo/page elements at once:

Paper Size

Reduce or enlarge page-to-paper

Photo size

Crop photo

Pages allows you to place, resize, and crop an image on a page.

This is the workflow that allows you to easily manage this process:

Create a new blank document in Pages: choose File > Newselect an empty document template and click To create. Switch to page layout by choosing File > Convert to Page Layout and confirm. Set the page size to your output size by pressing the Document icon in the top right corner and choose your printer under the Printer and Paper Size menu, then choose your paper, such as 4×6 Borderless. Click on the Format icon in the top right corner of the window. Drag your photo onto the page. With the image selected, you can click on the To agree tab in the Format pane. In the Size area, look at the dimensions of the image and make sure “Restrict proportions” is checked in the Size section. Most iPhone and other camera images are out of proportion to what you want to print, so you need to resize them. For example, for a portrait image that you want to print on 4 by 6 inch paper, type 6 inches in the Height field and press Yield. In most cases, the photo is now 6 inches high, but over 4 inches wide. You can now proceed to crop for the width. (If it’s narrower than 4 inches wide, type 4 inches in the Width field and press Return, then crop for height.) Double-click the image and the sizing and cropping tools will appear below the image containing the use current image size as the frame. Make sure the crop icon is selected in the image toolbar below the photo, then drag the handles with black squares to change the crop. As you drag, Pages shows you the dimensions. You can also click and drag the image to move it left to right with a width crop, or up and down with a height crop. Click Done.

You can now print this image via File > Print. As above, check that the output options match how you want the paper to flow through the printer and what quality.

The steps above will work if you are resizing and cropping an image to fit snugly on a sheet of photo or other paper, or if you are resizing it smaller than the page dimensions to crop it after printing. For larger paper that you want to fit multiple images on, you can size and crop them all before printing.

If you’d like more help with sizing, check this out by creating a rectangle from the final crop size and using that to guide sizing and cropping:

Click on the To shape icon in the toolbar and click the Rectangle to shape. In the Style tab of the Format panel, set the Fill to No filling and the border to Line. Set the border’s width to 0.25 pt, a “hairline” width. In the Format pane To agree tab with the rectangle selected, set the dimensions. Click on the Lock so that the rectangle doesn’t move when you drag the image inward using the steps in the previous list to resize and crop. Unless you want a hairline border, select the rectangle and click Unlockand press the Delete key. (If you can’t select it, select the image and then choose Arrange > Send Backward or Arrange > Send to back. That places the image on a virtual layer below the rectangle.)

