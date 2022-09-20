How to use Apple’s new iOS16 feature to create photo cuts outs on your iPhone

Tech lovers share an impressive new selfie hack featured on the latest iPhone update.

Apple’s iOS 16 update has been live for just over a week and includes a ‘brilliant’ new feature that allows users to lift an item out of an image and insert it into messages or notes just by tapping down on the image.

Those aware of it have been ‘obsessed’ with the feature and many have used it to keep a digital archive of their outfits.

Scroll down for video

Social media is abuzz as iPhone users discover a “brilliant” new feature on Apple’s iOS 16 that allows users to lift a subject out of the background of a photo and insert it into messages

How do you lift a subject out of a photo in the new iPhone update? 1. Go into the Photos app, open a photo, then long press the main subject of the photo until it lights up 2. Drag it out or click “copy” and copy it to your clipboard 3. You can paste it in your notes, on another photo or send it as a sticker in Messages

Fashion blogger McCaulay, from Massachusetts, showed her followers in a TikTok video how to use the feature, which is perfect for those who are often stuck on what to wear each morning.

He said iPhone users can hold down their finger on the main subject of a photo and it will automatically create a cutout that can be copied or shared into notes, messages and other apps.

The trick works for photos and screenshots as well as in Quick Look and Safari.

“Honestly, it’s great for me because I take a picture of pretty much every outfit I wear,” Macaulay said in the TikTok clip, which has more than a million views.

Fashion blogger McCaulay, from Massachusetts, showed her followers in a TikTok video how to use the feature, which is perfect for those who are often stuck on what to wear each morning

iPhone users can hold their finger on the main subject of a photo and it will automatically create a cutout that can be copied or shared in Notes, Messages and other apps

‘I’m going to start copying and pasting all my different photos into my notes app to create this little archive so I can easily refer to them in the future.’

Style TikToker Natalie, from Los Angeles, also raved about the handy hack, calling the cutouts ‘little Polly Pockets’.

She used the feature to keep track of her outfits and organize them into separate categories, including ‘being warm’, ‘dinner’ and ‘you want to be comfortable’.

Natalie also showed viewers how to adjust the size of the snippets in the notes app if they want to create their own outfit record.

“Copy and paste your Polly Pocket into your army of other dolls, hold it down and you’ll see small or large pictures,” she explained.

“When you hold it down, it changes all the existing polly pockets to that size.”

Commenters on both clips were impressed with the tip, with many calling it ‘brilliant’, while others compared it to the then-fictional technology main character Cher had for her wardrobe in beloved nineties teen film Clueless.

‘I’ve been waiting for this moment since Clueless. The future is now,’ one viewer wrote.

“This is all I’ve ever needed,” replied another.

“I’m crying, I’m doing nothing but this for the rest of the day,” said a third.

Another new feature on the iOS 16 update allows users to unsend any message up to two minutes after sending and edit a message up to 15 minutes after it’s sent.

A Sydney etiquette expert has revealed the potential pitfalls that editing messages can have.

Julie Lamberg-Burnet, founder and CEO of the Sydney School of Protocol, told FEMAIL that all iPhone users should be aware of text messages being sent to avoid confusion that could potentially damage relationships.

While the ability to edit text messages will correct grammatical errors, it is important to ensure that the message is understood.

“Digital messages can often be misinterpreted and the added functionality to edit and remove opens up further opportunities to create mixed perceptions and affect your reputation,” said Julie.

“This is an interesting point, and essentially the tools are useful for being able to modify potentially harmful or embarrassing comments,” Julie continued.

The Apple iPhone iOS 16 update allows users to cancel sending any message for up to two minutes after sending and edit a message up to 15 minutes after it is sent. Julie Lamberg-Burnet said this could lead to social faux pas and miscommunication between relationships (stock image)

‘However, this only serves to remind us all to ensure that we are both careful about committing our thoughts to messages and, if we do, to take the extra time to review and edit what we have written , before we press send.

“With the added tools on iOS iPhones, we need to be more mindful of how we handle messages to avoid confusion, send mixed signals and potentially affect relationships, both on a business and personal level.”

To avoid any potential embarrassment or confusion, Julie recommends keeping messages short and calling someone if necessary rather than texting.

She also highlighted the fact that not everyone has time to scroll through message threads and read if something has been edited or removed.

“If in doubt about the information you want to send a message, call on the phone or speak in person,” she said.

‘Also avoid sending messages with either confidential, embarrassing or private information.’

Due to the nature of the text, it is easy for a message to be misinterpreted and can lead to misunderstandings.